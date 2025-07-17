Donkey Kong Bananza Ingot Isle Banandium Gems

So, you've landed in the Donkey Kong Bananza starting area and you want to make a start on 100%-ing your collection already — we like the ambition! Fortunately, you've come to the right place.

In this guide, we'll be running through the locations of all the Banandium Gems in DKB's Ingot Isle. There are only a few to track down here, but we've got the full run-through so you can stay on top of the collection from the very start.

If you're after a similar rundown for the later layers, be sure to check out our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub.

Ingot Isle Banandium Gem Locations

Now, the majority of the bananas in Ingot Isle are only available once you've rolled credits, and we'll be adding those to this guide in the coming days. That said, there are 3 Banandium Gems available before that in the game's tutorial, which we've listed below.

There's no map for the tutorial section, but the Banandium Gems you can pick up are as follows:

SL1

1. The First Banandium Gem

End of the mining tunnel, straight ahead.

2. Through the Banana-Mining Belt

Follow the conveyor belt through the first mining room. The banana is at the end.

3. Digging Up a Snack

In a pile of dirt, just ahead of the SL1 checkpoint.

Post-Credit Banandium Gems

We'll be adding to this section in the coming days, so keep an eye out for updates!

That's everything for Ingot Isle, but there are plenty more layers still to go! Head over to our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub for a rundown of the other areas, or swing to the Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for more helpful advice.