Disney Dreamlight Valley has loads of recipes, but at the very start of the game, you're asked to make crudités... without a recipe. What a nightmare!

Luckily, Crudités are one of the simplest recipes in the game. Here's how to make them:

The ingredients for Crudités

You're going to need three things:

A stove Coal A vegetable

A stove is given to you at the start of the game, so that's easy.

Coal is found by mining in the ore deposits around the Valley — they're around the edge of each biome, and you just need to strike them with your Royal Pickaxe. Coal doesn't always drop, so keep going until you have at least one.

Vegetables can be found by buying seeds from Goofy's Stall and watering them until they've fully grown. We recommend starting with carrots — you can buy the seeds from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 10 Star Coins.

How to cook Crudités

Head to the stove to open the cooking menu, drop the carrot (or veg of your choice) in the pot, and cook — and you'll have made Crudités! Easy peasy, right?

Hopefully this helps you with your Disney Dreamlight Valley quests. We also have a full recipe guide now that you've caught the cooking bug!