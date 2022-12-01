Did you know Disney Dreamlight Valley has gift codes? It's true — you can get free gifts by typing in the codes below, and there will be more released alongside updates to come.

Complete list of active Disney Dreamlight Valley gift codes

Below is a full list of the gift codes you can currently redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

We'll update this list when new codes appear.

Disney Dreamlight Valley gift code Reward Expiry Date GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM Golden Potato Unknown

What is the Golden Potato?

The Golden Potato is an item that was teased in the Halloween Star Path trailer. Gameloft has been hiding secret items in their promotional videos and images, and this was one of them — the code was visible on the back of a bench in one of the shots.

Unfortunately, it has no purpose yet. It could be for a future quest (it has the "Quest Item" tag on it), or it could just be a fun trophy. We'll let you know when we find out!

Complete list of expired Disney Dreamlight Valley gift codes

Disney Dreamlight Valley gift code Reward Expiry Date ??? ??? ???

How to redeem the gift codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To redeem these codes, simply follow these instructions:

Open the menu Go to the Settings tab Select 'Help' on the left-hand sidebar Type the code into the text box Open the mailbox outside your house Claim the item

That's it!

We'll keep this page updated with all the gift codes as they're released. For now, make sure to keep our Disney Dreamlight Valley walkthrough guide bookmarked for all the tips, tricks, and secrets you'll need to know!