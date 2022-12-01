Did you know Disney Dreamlight Valley has gift codes? It's true — you can get free gifts by typing in the codes below, and there will be more released alongside updates to come.
Complete list of active Disney Dreamlight Valley gift codes
Below is a full list of the gift codes you can currently redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
We'll update this list when new codes appear.
|Disney Dreamlight Valley gift code
|Reward
|Expiry Date
|GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM
|
Golden Potato
|Unknown
What is the Golden Potato?
The Golden Potato is an item that was teased in the Halloween Star Path trailer. Gameloft has been hiding secret items in their promotional videos and images, and this was one of them — the code was visible on the back of a bench in one of the shots.
Unfortunately, it has no purpose yet. It could be for a future quest (it has the "Quest Item" tag on it), or it could just be a fun trophy. We'll let you know when we find out!
How to redeem the gift codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To redeem these codes, simply follow these instructions:
- Open the menu
- Go to the Settings tab
- Select 'Help' on the left-hand sidebar
- Type the code into the text box
- Open the mailbox outside your house
- Claim the item
That's it!
We'll keep this page updated with all the gift codes as they're released. For now, make sure to keep our Disney Dreamlight Valley walkthrough guide bookmarked for all the tips, tricks, and secrets you'll need to know!
