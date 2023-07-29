Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend I’ll be continuing my play-through of Persona 5 Royal. I’ve slept on this game way too long and I can definitely see why people praise this game so much: the music, characters, voice acting, and gameplay are just some of the very finest in all of gaming! I’m also almost done with Rhythm Heaven Megamix on my 3DS, and I think this weekend would be a grand time to wrap the game up. Such a silly little game that I’ve really taken a liken to. Nintendo, please release a Rhythm Heaven game on Switch!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



I'm still plugging away at Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Switch, of course, which is a slow process at the moment, but hopefully, I'll be able to knock out a few hours this weekend.

Over on the PS5, I'm actually currently playing through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. I genuinely love the Call of Duty campaigns, and it really doesn't get much better than that fourth entry, does it?

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

To needlessly conflate two idioms, I've got a date with a Steam Deck, and the only cure is more Master System games. This might be the weekend I finally put a 25+ year-long thorn in my side and finally complete Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Heroes of the Lance in all its overcomplicated glory.

Assuming that I do complete it, I'll probably keep digging away at the excellent Pikmin 4. An absolute corker of a game.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

The Tech Priests have uncovered a couple of new blessings for WH40K Boltgun namely all weapons/infinite ammo enchantments making the game a great way to relax and purge everything for the Emperor. Nintendo 64 wrestling with WCW/nWo Revenge is back on the menu as I once again showcase the wonderful work of AKI Corporation. Also replaying the Ace Combat games on PSP for some reason...Why still no Ace Combat on Switch, Namco? I also received a ton of physical Switch games this week but will not have time to play any of them – wrapping up my new music album takes absolute priority.

Game of the week is obviously Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. No way I was gonna skip a new entry on this age-old favourite franchise and so far it has been great fun!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

My gaming time has been few and far between over the past few weeks what with travel and holiday, but I'm still chipping away at Pikmin 4, which is just utterly delightful. I didn't realise how much I'd missed these little critters.

In the meantime, I'm slightly scared that I'll come back from a brand-new used games store this weekend with some goodies. The shelves are bursting and I'm not sure we've got any more room, but we'll see if any retro RPGs or fun special editions can twist my arm... have a good one, folks!

Inspired by any of our choices? Drop the game that you are going to be mainlining this weekend into the following poll and then take to the comments to let us know if you have anything else on the cards.

