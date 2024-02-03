School's out, baby! Sorry, what..? What do you mean we're adults? Pfft, fine.
Yes, it's the weekend, which means it's time to find out which games we're all planning to boot up. Before we do so, however, let's just recap some of the biggest stories from the week, shall we?
First up, we found out that The Pokémon Company filed a lawsuit against a dodgy trading card game, so that's a thing. Sega also announced that Sonic X Shadow Generations will be making its way to Switch in Autumn 2024, which is exciting!
Analysts were also back at it this week, claiming that the much-rumoured 'Switch 2' likely won't be as successful as the current console. We also went hands-on with Nintendo's upcoming Mario vs. Donkey Kong and came away feeling rather optimistic about its launch later this month.
Now, let's find out what we're all playing, hm?
Felix Sanchez, Video Producer
I’m going to be tackling the 4th chapter in The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. After having finished the first game in the collection almost exactly a year ago, it’s nice to be making progress with the second and final game of Naruhodo’s adventures. I’m loving my time with it so far; it’s just a continuation of the first game, and it’s tying up some loose ends, and (what seems like) ramping up to something spectacular!
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I've got a couple of things on the go review-wise at the moment, so there's not a great deal else I'm playing right now. That said, I'm tempted to dive back into Metroid Dread.
The NL team has heard me bang on about this, but I lost the cartridge a few weeks back. A couple of days ago, I had an epiphany, and it turns out I left the cartridge in the box for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. I borrowed it from my brother and thought "I'll just leave Metroid in here, it'll be fine". Clearly, I completely forgot about it.
Anyway, now that my baby's back, I might just give it another play.
Gavin Lane, Editor
I'm off to a World of Pixar exhibition with the kids this weekend, and I've been thinking about the paucity of good Pixar video games. The Toy Story 3 one was supposed to be interesting, right? I haven't played Lego Incredibles or the N64 Toy Story 2, both of which seem solid if unremarkable, but I might check them out on Sunday if a wholesome family movie marathon isn't moving me to tears.
Elsewhere, I finally caved and cashed in my last Game Voucher for Pikmin 4. I've played 1-3 and it was only a matter of time, but I want to get involved now in this early-year quiet period before new games arrive to compound the backlog. I've heard the intro is very talky, but I'm eager to dive in.
Have a great weekend, folks.
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Still completely in love with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Sargon movement and fighting capabilities are through the roof as I close to the end game. Bit of a nostalgia trip with Arcade Archives Silkworm which is an old Amiga favourite (I do miss Barry Leitch theme tune…) and some more mean shooting action with Telenet Shooting Collection. I will also continue my IL-2 Sturmovik: Birds of Prey campaign on PS3 and you can 100% blame Masters of the Air on AplleTV+ for that.
Game of the week is a bit of a cheat. My brand new Anbernic RG35XX H just arrived so I will be sure to give this a run for its money. Imagine that, carrying my entire childhood in my pocket! Truly we live in the future.
Kate Gray, Contributor
My partner is playing Apollo Justice, just as I said last week... but we were too busy this week to play much of it (we watched two plays. TWO! Like some kind of fancy people).
So, this weekend, I'll likely be playing more Cobalt Core (it's great), watching him play through AJ:AA, and playing some Enter the Gungeon together. I like all the gun puns.
Off Switch, it's been Lethal Company for me! It's goofy but incredibly fun with friends. I doubt it'll ever come to Switch even though I think the tech needs are pretty low. Also, maybe Enshrouded? My friends and I really enjoyed Valheim and it seems similar! AND a friend sent me Slay The Princess so I'm hyped to finally try that.
Wow, that's a lot of games. RIP me.
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
Admittedly, this weekend I'm mostly going to be playing a PS5 game — Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 is my favourite Persona game overall (The Persona 2 duology edges it out in the story department, but Atlus doesn't remember those games exist) but it's been nine years since I last played it all the way through. So I'm extremely excited to return to Iwatodai.
On Switch, I'm well over halfway through Golden Sun: The Lost Age, and while I am getting a bit burned out after back-to-back long dungeons (Aqua Rock, Gaia Rock, etc...), I'm still loving the sequel. I've also seen high praise from our readers on Crystal Project, so I'd like to check out the demo for that too. Happy weekend, and happy February — spring is on the horizon!
That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.
Comments 40
This weekend I am playing Resident Evil 2 Remake again as I am waiting for the classic version to be delivered.
I will play Final Fantasy I from the FF collection.
And a weekend is not good without some Castlevania
I got back into Minecraft Java
I forgot how amazing it was to explore an endless world where you can do anything on a multiplayer, pure vanilla server with other people.
Makes me feel pure happiness.
Tonight I'm seeing my friends, not sure if we'll play D&D or board games and/or videogames.
Tomorrow I'll continue with my schedule of alternating between Tears of the Kingdom (finished the South Labyrinths, started the Depths beneath the desert and so finally continued that sidequest, all Towers, all Tears, 4 Temples, 91 Shrines, 30 Lightroots and 126 Koroks), Persona 5 (did various things and started the final infiltration of the Royal-exclusive Palace), Engage (did a skirmish, all Chapters, Paralogues, Divine Paralogues and Fell Xenologue), Scarlet (took part in the festival and learned the truth; finished the main story, all Gym Leader rematches and tournament, still doing the Teal Mask), Advance Wars (did 1 mission of the second campaign B rank and so completed Green Earth, first campaing 11+8 S, 7+2 A, 4+4 B and 2 C ranks, total A; second campaign 21 S, 6 A, 2 B and 1 C ranks), Pikmin 4 (got platinum in the remaining Challenges excluding those as luckily they don't count towards the mission; all areas 100%, all night expeditions, all parts in 13 days, all those challenges, platinum in all Dandori Battles and Challenges except for those), Samba de Amigo (I'll keep on trying the remaining mission, but since I don't know when I'll be able to do it I also started getting S ranks in the standard mode, 79/80 missions complete; 10, 1, 0, 0 S ranks per difficulty), Super Mario RPG (did various things including defeating the superboss and started Barrel Volcano, still 5 Star Pieces), Mameda no Bakeru (did Kanpan i.e. ship's deck, Umi i.e. sea and Okinawa, 11 levels complete), Ring Fit Adventure (did two missions in World 3, one mission and one level in World 4, still 2 Worlds completed and 1 finished), Prince of Persia (did all currently available "challenges", received my first sidequests, defeated a miniboss and arrived at a new save point) and Another Code (finished chapter 2)!
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Been wanting to play this ever since it was announced, and so far it does not disappoint. The graphics, the facial animations, the world and lore, fast traveling (I know this is more of a "D'oh!" but it wasn't in its predecessor), the new abilities and stances... it all meshes together wonderfully in a cohesive whole, with an appropriately epic (and somber) story to match.
Cal and BD, here's to many more hours with you.
Fire Emblem Engage. This is my first game in the series, and I understand it's not a fan favourite, but I like it. The story is very lackluster and some of the characters are probably even shallower than a puddle, but I think this game expects you to play things at your own pace. If you do the side content, play on casual, and actually explore the Somniel I think you'll enjoy it. Almost reminds me of Animal Crossing weirdly. The gameplay itself fantastic though.
My current playlist:
Mario vs Donkey Kong demo! - ok, the demo was only a few minutes but the game looks super cute. Now I really want the full game.
Rogue Legacy 2 - hopped back on this game recently. I just had a run with a hilarious combination of relics and traits where I had almost no health and everything exploded but I could annihilate anything.
Super Mario RPG - getting back to this since I kept being sick or busy when I originally bought it.
Suika Game - watermelon gang.
My new deep-dive-all-in game decision has been made: Skyward Sword HD. So I’ll be playing it. (And also grinding up my exp level in Dragon Warrior on the NES.)
Just finished Prince of Persia Lost Crown, absolutely loved every minute of it. Well worth every cent.
Also finished Saga of Sins and just started Vernal Edge which I'm enjoying as well.
I will probably start Itorah after that.
Have a great weekend everyone.
During the week I finished FE Engage. Today I finished Zelda the Minish Cap, was already in the last dungeon, and played some Theathrythm, filling critical charts. Already put in the cartridge of Shin Megami Tensei V. Played a few hours when it was new, but I decided to restart.
PoP Lost Crown. Platforming is getting nuts with all the abilities I have now but it never feels impossible or unfair.
If Silk Song releases this year it’s got strong competition for best Metroidvania of the year, it honestly is that good
Had a week off work so I've managed to make some headway with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (started Chapter 5) and I'm loving it so far. My partner finished all the shrines in TOTK and finally ran credits after beating the final boss so think she's moving on to Jedi Survivor next.
Together, we finished up Portal 2 co-op during the week so we got to feel like a pair of clever clogs. Either Super Mario Wonder or TMNT Shredders Revenge next methinks.
Then off to a cocktail bar in the closest city to us that's currently running a Mario theme. Enjoy the weekend folks!
Jotego just release capcom cps 1.5 core for analogue pocket and man I've been playing the heck out of the punisher, this game is soo good, it's my favorite arcade beat em ups games, along with double dragon 1, warriors of fate, and final fight.
And I just bought the messenger and ys origin on switch (both are discounted for about $5), I think I already have the messanger free on epic games store, but I prefer playing it on portable console. I already have ys origin on steam and ps5, but I want to play it on switch so I can play it whenever I want.
Also still playing castlevania dawn of sorrow on my new 2ds xl, good stuff. And I still have 2 castlevania ds games waiting for me, not to mention ds zelda and other great ds games, I'm glad I bought this console 😃
Double-shifts at work this weekend but i'll be sneaking in some Eastward Octopia in my breaks
Probably a mixture between Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Colours Ultimate. The rumours and then confirmation of Sonic Generations coming to Switch put me in the mood of returning to those games while at the same time being a good way to fill in the gap before a potential Direct (next week feels like the last chance for a February Direct).
Someone has voted for Metroid Prime 4? What do they know that we don’t?
Vampire survivors! I'm visiting family so if I have some free time surely I'll play a couple of runs. Maybe some Monster Hunter tomorrow once I'm at home tomorrow. Happy gaming everyone!
Super Mario RPG, surprised by the fun(ny) minigames and the light hearted humoristic dialogues this game has
Finally got ps2 emulator to work on steam deck so I’m playing some very nostalgic games that are not available on anything else like the Lord of the rings games
Finished lost crown on the switch but aching for more
I think I will continue my play through of Tomb Raider The Last Revelation this evening after having taken a break from gaming for a couple of days.
@Thisdamian
If you like the Two Towers Game, give Demon Stone a look, same Game, only in the Dungeons and Dragons Universe.
Hogwarts Legacy and WarioWare Move It for me. Happy gaming all!
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. It's such an awesome callback to Jet Grind Radio so far. The retro graphical style doesn't detract at all. It really fits if you've played the games it was inspired from. And the soundtrack just SLAPS. I just can't get enuf.
Also, my 9 year old daughter just finished BOTW last night. She absolutely loved it, and she already wants to play TOTK. I told her to take a break though since both games are so similar. She's got other Christmas games to finish first. Haha.
This week I will be mostly playing
Bionic Commando: Elite Forces
Super Mario RPG (original)
Series X: Baldurs Gate 3, just got to act 2, hope the story picks up, game is a bit of a drag imo.
PS5: Nothing, waiting for supposed the ff7r demo.
Switch: Nothing.
Recently finished: Tekken 8, got the platinum in one sitting which was a first for me as far as trophies goes. Loved the story mode, best one yet. Fighting is awesome but a bit too easy tbh.
Feeling a bit of a Final Fantasy bug, so various doses of XII, XIII, XV, WoFF, Dissidia and Type-0 (and maybe even some FFO) look likely, but there are plenty of other itches waiting to be scratched as well - up to four Xenoblades and up to two Rune Factories, Rogue Legacy and Road Redemption, Fell Seal and Children of Zodiarcs, Portia and Palia, Alchemist Adventure and Atelier Marie, UnEpic and Lost Epic, Doom 3 and Bioshock 2, possibly more stuff from AC2 and Immortals to Double Cross and CrossCode (huh, shapes up to be a peculiar-sounding list this time🤔😆)... plus more KH, Queen's Quest, Horizon, Nights of Azure and possibly Watch Dogs on Deck while the handheld consoles may also see more progress made across Endless Frontier, Pokemon Moon, Eternia and Neptunia.
May do some Eggstra Work, maybe some Stardew Valley. My mom passed away last night though so I dunno if I'll really get to it much. Hope everyone else is having a better weekend though!
Tangle Tower!
Tekken 8, potentially Palworld with friends, and I might start Like a Dragon and I might not. I just haven’t gotten any time to game since I beat Prince of Persia, so I’m trying to be realistic on what time I may have available before Final Fantasy 7 drops.
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes] – completed Arcade Mode as Wallenstein and Byakuya. Finished Arcade Mode on Good Ending as Merkava.
Well, for now, that's all what I've played on this week. I'm planning to play UNI2 later today, so... Update(-s) to the comment will come. Have a nice gaming week, everyone.
I started this weekend off, with the Mario vs. Donkey Kong Demo, I can’t wait to get my hands on the full game. I also plan on playing a few rounds of NHL 24 (on PS4), getting one step closer to the playoffs in season mode. When I’m not busy with that, I’ll be playing the first Pikmin game. As for tomorrow afternoon, Chansey will get the community day spotlight in Pokémon Go, so there’s also that.
@Yosher Condolences.
@JohnnyMind Nice lineup. But what are you gonna play tomorrow?
Me? It'll be some more Yoshi's Crafted World and then anything else I have time for or, more likely, my kid asks me to play (i.e. Fortnite and/or FC24).
Oh... and maybe some Rocksmith 2014 on my laptop as I started learning guitar with my kid recently.
Still playing Grimrock on Switch which is great for fans of the dungeon crawler genre, and some more Tears of the Kingdom. Still not finished TotK and even after 145 hours plus, I seem to discover something new every time I come back to it.
Except for that, playing a few retro games, I picked up Robocop Vs. Terminator for the Mega Drive recently (which I'd never played) and it's a fun platform shooter. It's really reminiscent of arcade games of that era.
@gcunit I have three slots for games each day, one when I wake up dedicated exclusively to the games I use as a way to exercise, one after dinner and one before going to bed.
Considering tomorrow morning I doubt I'll feel like exercising after going out tonight, the ones I'd like to play (and so also voted for in the poll) are Persona 5 Royal and Super Mario RPG if I have the time for both, if not only the latter.
I'm playing through Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Sea of Stars mainly. If I have extra time I'll dip into Mario Wonder, Gran Turismo 7 and Street Fighter 6. Unlikely I will have extra time with the football on this weekend. Hopefully Luton wins again
Been mostly playing Tekken 8 since it released last week, all around superb fighting game and finally the generational leap for the series that I was hoping to see back when T7 released. I'm mostly done with all the single player content by now and I'm just on and off playing with friends and sometimes randos in the online.
But since I'm mostly done with Tekken as my "main game" I'll also be returning to my Fire Emblem Binding Blade hard mode which took a weeklong break, did CH12X yesterday and I'm now up to the bridge map which is where I believe the difficulty starts picking up once again, cus the western island arc was overall pretty easy after the brutal early game.
Something that I'm also looking to do in the near future is Super Metroid Map Rando, a super metroid randomizer that changes up the item locations and also completely jumbles up the map, I've been waiting for a Super Metroid Randomizer that does that for a long time and it seems like they've finally gotten there. Can't wait.
Ah man, I thought I'd be playing Yoshi, but have just played the Behind the Shoji level for the first time... that level's just not fair. Auto-scrolling levels in collectathons need banning.
Edit: Yoshis. Never. Say. Die.
Wuhooo!
We're getting 40cm of snow today, so time to cozy up and play some Mario Wonder!
I have to finish Dread and also started playing Lies of P (which is really good).
Who’s playingMetroid Prime4?pyoro dat u?
I was gonna do some Palworld on the Series X, but to my surprise the sound quality is shockingly muffled. So until that gets patched up I’m playing Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which has been a delight thus far! Little over five hours in and Ichiban is already my favorite Yakuza protagonist.
Tap here to load 40 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...