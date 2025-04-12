Guide Where To Pre-Order Nintendo Switch 2 Where to buy Switch 2 consoles, accessories & games

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

The only Switching that I’ve been doing lately has been Mario’s Picross on NSO. There was something about the Switch 2 reveal that has made me want some time away before 5th June, so I’ve been busy noodling away on other systems instead.



For example, I’ll certainly be playing a bit more Pokémon X on my 3DS and Pokémon Emerald on my GBA this weekend. “Two Pokémon games at once?! Is he mad?!” I hear you cry, and yes, maybe, but I’m having a thoroughly good time with both. I’m also still enjoying Star Wars Outlaws, for what it’s worth. Sure, I could wait until Switch 2 to play the whole thing on the go, but I’m 15 hours in on PS5 now and don’t want to see that save file go to waste.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still playing a game for review at the moment. Well, scratch that, I've written the review and it's currently waiting in the wings, but I'm still playing the game almost nonstop, which should give you an indication as to how much I'm enjoying it.

Elsewhere, the hype around the announcement of Fast Fusion has got me jumping into a few races on Fast RMX. Even after its release as a launch title for the Switch, it still impresses to this day with its rock solid performance and excellent gameplay.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Now I’ve wrapped up my next review project, it’s time to play something a little different. Sure, I’m still chipping away at Xenoblade Chronicles X, but I’m almost tempted to hold back and wait for the Switch 2 to drop. Well, at least I still have 100 hours ahead of me…



No, instead, I’m going to switch (heh) focus to Ender Lilies and then Ender Magnolia. If I don’t get to these before Switch 2 lands, then they’ll probably fall to the wayside. Let’s hope I can resist the temptation to pick up Blue Prince on Steam. Hopefully that will come to the new console...

Kate Gray, Contributor

I've been playing Blue Prince. In fact, I've been playing Blue Prince since November, because I am a jammy so-and-so who got an early code. If you are not also playing Blue Prince this weekend, you are missing out.



But in other news, I've been noodling around in a few games: Assassin's Creed Shadows, which my friend worked on, and is gorgeous; Atomfall, which is far better than I was expecting and a genuine delight; Avowed, which I don't enjoy as much as I want to; Monster Hunter Wilds, which very much took a backseat to Atomfall and Blue Prince, sorry; and a cute little puzzler called Broken Keyboard Hero, which is free on itch.io and is quite fun. And mysterious.



But this weekend I will also be attempting to make MY OWN video game! I'm doing a self-imposed game jam with my partner, because playing all these incredible indie games makes me feel like I have to at least try to make something cool. I guess we'll find out next week!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I think I finally caught up with all the Switch 2 Treehouse lives and information I need to make an informed decision regarding the Switch 2. June 5th is still a way off and there's that whole Mira situation to take care off.

So new in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition this weekend: I got myself a five-skell squad ready and able to take on the Sylvalum continent. They are all humble level 30 frames so Cauldros is still out of the question. All good things come to those who wait… I did stumble upon a slight nag: Skells have a 10-letter limit for their names, despite their default models having double or more than that. Hoping this gets patched.

So a decade ago, there was “Fenrir” (my personal ride), “Empress” for Elma, “Chasseur” for Lin, and “Krieg” for whoever is on rear guard. When I have enough money, everyone will get their own colour-coded giant robot of fun. I will not disclose any details on the fifth skell because it is something brand new to this version of the game and I don’t want to ruin the fun. While on the subject of money, due to streamlined Frontier Nav probe deployment, I already have collected enough Miranium to get all Arms Manufacturers up to level 5 and trust me, it is way early for a regular play to have them all up in there, granting exceedingly efficient stacking bonus skills to armour and weapons.

I am still playing “Do I need a new TV set to properly take advantage of everything the Switch 2 provides?” which is proving quite more challenging since there are so many right choices out there and I think I’m gonna ignore my sane frame size limitation because hey, you only live once. I DO deserve that 100″ OLED setup.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I've been playing Metroid Prime Remastered, so I'll keep plugging away at that. Otherwise, I'll try touching some grass after another week in the Switch 2 mines!

I quite fancy dipping into TOTK again, as I've still got so much left to do in that game. But after sampling those Zelda upgrades on Switch 2, I also want to save that for a couple of months' time. I don't know - I'll fire up some regulation Out Run and get my blue-skies fix that way. Or, you know, I could actually go outside. Exciting times! Have a good one, folks.

[Actually, scratch all that - Streets of Rage just dropped on NSO! Any excuse for a side-stroll through that. - Ed.]

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.