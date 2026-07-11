Zelda Ocarina of Time amiibo
Image: Gavin Lane / Nintendo Life

With an Ocarina of Time remake coming later in the year, it's got me looking at my bookshelf of Ocarina-related knick-knacks and wondering what else Nintendo might have planned for release.

Coming in Zelda's 40th anniversary year, I'm expecting a tempting Limited Edition with a Steelbook, an artbook, a Triforce paperweight - something like that.

But it's also a no-brainer that the remake will likely launch with some new Zelda amiibo - especially with the movie coming up next year. It wasn't for nothing that Nintendo got new Mario and Rosalina figures on store shelves in time for the Mario Galaxy Movie, right?

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There is an announced Zelda amiibo coming in September — the Tears of the Kingdom Mineru's Construct delayed from last year — but I think there's a good chance we'll see at least a couple more before the year's out.

With three Ocarina-specific amiibo already out there — Adult Link (with Ocarina, 30th anniversary), Young Link (Smash Bros.), and Sheik (Smash Bros.) — plus Young Link from Majora's Mask, there's still potential for many more. So many more.

Time to get the Jabu Jabu juices flowing...

Hopes & Dreams For New Zelda amiibo

Wallets at the ready? You'll need 'em. Let's take a look at just some ideas for potential Ocarina of Time amiibo — in no particular order — plus suggestions for what they could unlock in-game, ranging from blandly plausible to 'get the pitchforks, Timmy'.

Let's begin with a big boy.

King Zora

OOT Zora
Image: Nintendo Life

This would work best as one of those oversized amiibo, like the recent Galaxy ones. Specifically, the king should be seated with his legs dangling over the edge, just as he appears in-game. I need King Zora sitting on my bookshelf, obstinately guarding my physical game collection from Sony.

Unlocks: Fish rain down around you, which all NPCs across Hyrule greatly appreciate

Princess Ruto (+ Inside Jabu Jabu diorama base)

OOT Ruto
Image: Nintendo Life

While we hope Ruto is a little more active in the remake, an amiibo of the Zora princess just sitting there waiting to be carried would be fun, too. Would pair nicely with both Link and her father.

And how about an Inside Jabu Jabu diorama that plays squelchy sounds when you slot in Link and Ruto?

Unlocks: A single rupee as gratuity for all the carrying

Great Fairy

OOT Great Fairy
Image: Nintendo Life

The Great Fairies' clothing always read as leopard print to me on my CRT, though I think it's supposed to be leaves and foliage. Regardless, I'd like to see how Nintendo would render these racy sprites in amiibo form.

Unlocks: A fairy, duh

Zora/Gerudo/Goron/Castle Guard

Zelda OOT Guard
Image: Nintendo Life

I'm thinking a foursome (steady) featuring all of the above. I'd love to be able to get a few guards and recreate Castle Town or the stealth bit in the Castle gardens. Same with the Gerudo.

Actually, forget the four-pack. I'd need these sold separately.

Unlocks: Hmm, how about some sound effects like in MP4? They went down a storm

Koume and Kotake

OOT Witches
Image: Nintendo Life

Gotta love the witches. An obvious dual-pack pair, Ganondorf's mumsies would have to be mounted on their brooms. Thankfully, the 'pee-stick Link' era is well behind us.

Unlocks: Powers up your sword with a temporary fire/ice spell, which lasts until you take a hit

Mido

Zelda OOT Mido
Image: Nintendo Life

Poor, misunderstood Mido. Maybe he can join King Zora on the shelf protecting our carts. You shall not pass.

Unlocks: Deku nuts, useless Deku nuts

A Sage or two (or seven)

OOT Sage
Image: Nintendo Life

Saria is a favourite, and I've already mentioned Ruto, but honestly, any of the Sages would do well in amiibo form. Zelda would be a standalone, naturally, so perhaps a six-pack of the others could work.

You'd be looking at $100, minimum, but if $50 Kirby Air Riders ones get the green light in Kyoto, this'll be fine.

Unlocks: Instant warp to their related Temple without having to play the Ocarina

Cucco-Attack Link / Red/Blue Tunic Link / Fishing Link / Link & Epona

OOT Red Tunic
Image: Nintendo Life

Link, in his various guises, already has more amiibo than any other Nintendo character, but there's always room for moarrr. I'd take any and all of the above. I particularly enjoy the idea of a colour-change Link amiibo with a red tunic that turns blue in cold water.

I'm also partial to the cucco one - Link would be rendered in a red, 'taking damage' state with at least three chickens piling on.

Unlocks: Spawns an ally cucco trio to aid in combat

Biggoron bust

OOT Biggoron
Image: Nintendo Life

This would be another large figure, a bust of the giant swordsmith resting on his arms.

I seem to be gravitating towards big boys to really jazz up the Billy bookcases.

Unlocks: The Biggoron Blade, a chunky second blade that can be dual-wielded with your regular sword

Poe Collector

OOT Poe Collector
Image: Nintendo Life

Another seated figure to sit guard on the shelf, I imagine this one having a glow-in-the-dark eye.

Unlocks: A Poe lantern you can use to trap ghosts, 'buster-style

Dampé + Poe(s)

OOT Dampe
Image: Nintendo Life

Dampé always sticks in my mind. His heart piece in Ocarina — the one you dig up on his Graveyard tour — was the final one I was missing in my original N64 playthrough. Dampé with his shovel and a Poe (or two) sounds like fine fodder for a ludicrously priced NFC-enabled figurine.

Unlocks: Dampé's shovel, used to go gravedigging without having to wait for his tour. Also lets you plant seeds in the soil surrounding Bonooru and Pierre - speaking of which...

Bonooru/Pierre

OOT Scarecrow
Image: Nintendo Life

The scarecrows bring back memories of trying to use The Simpsons theme as the Scarecrow's Song back in the day. Yep, Bonooru and/or Pierre can get on the shelf.

Unlocks: Koji Kondo's canonical Scarecrow's Song, which is 1000x better than whatever crap you came up with, assuming it wasn't just left-C-left-C-left-C-left-C-left-C-left-C-left-C-left-C

Malon, Talon & Ingo triple-pack

OOT Malon
Image: Nintendo Life

Much as I'm intrigued by each Lon Lon Ranchhand, I could probably live without Malon and Talon. However, we could all do with a dose of Ingo's Waluigi energy.

Unlocks: Lon Lon Milk in Sweet, Sour, and Downright Curdy varieties

Young Zelda

Zelda OOT
Image: Nintendo Life

We've had two (three if you count the Majora's variant) Ocarina Link amiibo, but the various Zeldas hail from other series entries. Old or young, it would be great to have a proper OoT figure of the princess.

Unlocks: Option to play as Zelda, a young forest girl without a fairy who's tasked by a big tree with saving the kingdom...

Kakariko Windmill Phonogram Man (musical amiibo)

Zelda OOT Music Box
Image: Nintendo Life

A few years ago, we let Jim rank all the Ocarina tunes, and he put the Song of Storms at number six. I can only assume it was administrative exhaustion on my part that prevented him from receiving a crisp P45 in the inbox, but at least we established in the same article — through the democratic means of a reader poll — that Song of Storms is, in fact, the best Ocarina song.

So, what better way to memorialise said choon than with Nintendo's first musical amiibo? It'll be inexpensive; that's what I like about it.

Unlocks: The Windmill Man's backpack phonograph that acts as an in-game jukebox, so Link can rock out to the Gerudo Valley theme wherever and whenever he likes

Pooch Lady and Richard

OOT Pooch Lady
Image: Nintendo Life

Otherwise known as Mamamu Yan, her good boy, Richard, would be an excellent addition to this ample amiibo. Can't wait to see how they handle her hair in the remake.

Unlocks: Richard spawns and sniffs out dig spots and secrets, or helps you in combat

Kaepora Gaebora (with twisting head action)

Zelda OOT Owl
Image: Nintendo Life

We've seen amiibo of all kinds, some with moving parts, so getting a sizeable rendition of Ocarina's sagely owl with a rotating head shouldn't be too much trouble. Another great addition to the shelf.

Unlocks: Flips the default answer options following his lengthy exposition, so you don't accidentally have to sit through it again

Gossip Stone (musical amiibo)

OOT Truth Stone
Image: Nintendo Life

Another musical statue, I'm thinking this could even be squidgy, like the Metroid one. Squeeze it to hear that BOINNG! BOINNG! rattle it makes.

Unlocks: A random snippet of gossip. Zelda gossip, not 'Ooo, you know Pauline from Accounts? A little birdy told me she was at the flicks on Thursday night with Janitor Dave...'

Deku Scrub

Zelda OOT Deku Scrub
Image: Nintendo Life

Some of the first characters you interact with in the game, I've always loved these guys. I'd want at least three of these for "twenty-three is number one" reenactment.

Unlocks: Deku stick and nuts

The Deku Sprout

OOT Deku Sprout
Image: Nintendo Life

And finally, sticking with the Deku theme, a full-on Deku Tree feels too ambitious - it could never be big enough, and I've got enough bookshelf guardians on the list as it is.

You can never have too many weird little guys, though.

Unlocks: A Deku seed which you can plant to create Deku vines around Hyrule which...do something. Hey, I'm not a game designer!

Zelda Ocarina of Time amiibo
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

Honestly, that's just the peak of the Death Mountain. Absolutely, I'd take a crazy old Lakeside Scientist - always loved that dude. Absolutely, I'd take a baby Epona. Absolutely, I'd take a screaming Redea—GET IT AWAY FROM ME KILL IT WITH FIRE!!!!!!!!

Will Nintendo make any of these? Honestly, a Triforce trio of Link (again), Zelda, and Ganondorf feels most likely. But let us dream of a world where Nintendo devotes massive resources to crafting minor Ocarina characters in amiibo form.

Let us know in the poll and comments below which of these you'd most enjoy. (And apologies if you've been trying to say "amiibocarina" for the last few minutes.)

Which of these Zelda: Ocarina of Time amiibo would you most like to see become a reality?

You may select up to 3 answers: