Two kids pore over Super Mario Bros. in a hospital game room. One asks the other, ‘What’s the secret to landing high on the flagpole?’ This is the beginning of Sam and Sadie’s friendship, the centrepiece of Gabrielle Zevin’s novel, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.
For anyone who’s tried and struggled with hitting the top of the flagpole, jamming buttons and sighing in frustration, it’s a lovely nostalgic nod to the NES game. For everyone, it’s the beginning of a deep friendship that will play out in the pages of this epic tome.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is the first book I’d read that took games seriously yet spoke to a mainstream audience.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow charts the friendship of these characters from meeting as kids, to university students making amateur games, to world-famous developers. It offers insightful and funny commentary on creativity and maturity. It’s not a ‘gamer book’ but a book about games; you don’t have to be a capital-G gamer to enjoy it.
Zevin proves a novel can champion characters who play games and can still be read by anyone. But why is this so unique? Where are the books where a character comes home from a long day and unwinds with their Nintendo Switch? (Totally not basing this off my own life). Why aren’t there more books about games?
Google ‘books about games’ and you’ll see non-fiction books (Blood, Sweat and Pixels, Console Wars, art books, encyclopedias), and novels that occupy the sci-fi space (Ready Player One, Snow Crash).
Novels that weave games into a narrative, like T&T&T, are few and far between. Ready Player One, the poster child for game novels, is laden with references that are integral to the reader’s understanding. Its science fiction label is firmly affixed, and it makes no real attempt to make games accessible or appealing to non-game audiences. There’s nothing wrong with that, in theory. But it’s typically the first game novel people think of, and this very fact means that when it comes to books, games still sit somewhere 'else', in an arena uninhabited by non-players.
the way mainstream media views games and ‘gamers’ hasn’t changed much since the Game Boy. Zevin pushes against this cliché
I’m sure plenty of aspiring novelists are penning manuscripts like T&T&T, that reference games in a way that’s accessible to anyone. But publishers, like readers, might see such a manuscript, think it’s Ready Player One-A, and toss it in the slush pile. Literature proper still doesn't reflect the way games are played and consumed in real life. Maybe this is how filmmakers once saw games: a fine medium, sure, but one too otherworldly to be represented as in reality. Yet even as filmmakers improve their relationship with games (more on that later), authors resist. The 'oldest' medium has yet to embrace the 'newest'.
That’s exactly why Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is such a — ahem — game-changer.
The literary world might hold up its strongest shield against the games sector, but whatever the reason, its defences should be lowered. Games are more popular than ever. Around 3 billion people play mobile games worldwide. Nintendo Switch sales have surpassed the Game Boy and PS4. During the pandemic, Switches were sold out, and our favourite lockdown island escape Animal Crossing: New Horizons flew off the shelves. Non-gaming news articles might call it a ‘booming’ industry, but it’s already boomed.
And yet the way mainstream media views games and ‘gamers’ hasn’t changed much since the Game Boy. Zevin pushes against this cliché. She gives gamer characters dimensions beyond their playing pleasures.
Sam is raised by his grandparents, and we're brought into this loving relationship as they care for him, guide him, and give him life advice even when he's grown. They run a pizza place, which is the setting of Sam's first gaming (and 'greatest spiritual') experience, on a Donkey Kong machine. In Sadie, we see a child who's concerned for her ill sister/best friend, even while she's ignored by her parents and forced to grow up at the ripe age of 11. Games become one of the few comforts in her life, even if she can only play for one hour a week. Sam and Sadie are more than gamers – they're humans.
In the entertainment world, things have been shifting, albeit by inches. Games are on screen more, and players are not just antisocial teenagers. In 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World showed us that video game references could pop up in a widely-loved movie. Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy first and a show about games second – it was made to be watched by not-just-gamers. Game adaptations have been improving, and appealing to people who have never touched a console (think The Last of Us, The Witcher, Arcane, and the upcoming Tetris biopic and Super Mario Bros. Movie).
Playing and reading share a sort of intimacy, too. In T&T&T, Sam says, ‘There is no more intimate act than play, even sex’
Increasingly, games of all sizes are based around more complex narratives with multi-dimensional characters. I find plot to be a major drawcard for play and purchase. For me, emotional investment makes achieving that final boss fight, that final quest, that evaluation from Grandpa, even sweeter.
There are even games that mirror books, such as Disco Elysium (created by novelist Robert Kurvitz) and Beacon Pines. Both are largely text-based, prompting readers’ imaginations the way a novel does.
Playing and reading share a sort of intimacy, too. In T&T&T, Sam says, ‘There is no more intimate act than play, even sex’ (!) When you spend so much time getting to know characters and sharing their pursuits, it’s impossible not to care about their lives and ambitions.
That intimacy gives the consumer an active role in progressing the story. If you leave the room while a film plays, it keeps going. But books and games need you to move the story along – whether it be by turning pages or pressing buttons. And player-readers like me do this for both, with the same just a little longer fervour.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is the first book I’ve read that took video games seriously while also speaking to a mainstream audience. It also made me laugh, cry and google everything about it. The gripping story and broad appeal make for such a perfect union of the oldest and newest media that it could influence the wider conversation about games in the literature space. Now that its acclaim is growing (and it’s being adapted into a film, of course), we could see a greater presence of games in literary worlds.
That’s a tomorrow I look forward to.
Comments
Are those...books? Fascinating. I heard that before games, people used to 'read' these things? How odd.
Jokes aside...yeah. Dunno why there aren't more gaming books.
That Zelda Amiibo.
The Bioshock novel is fantastic. Rapture. It is a prequel to the first game and it is so good. You really get into that world.
Great article! As someone who is usually always reading a nonfiction and fiction book, a regular at my local library, I too wonder at the disconnect between the two.
I wonder how long it will take for games to be recognized as literary, artistic, musical works to be treated with respect.
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow is a great book, although it only reaffirmed for me that game dev is a nightmare career.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is my favourite book I’ve read so far this year. Made me cry too. The video-game side of things was a wonderful backdrop for a very human story about relationships.
A little off-topic but I haven't read a book since my teens (31) and even then I didn't read a lot. But then I played Doki-Doki literature club on switch on a whim, didn't even know what a visual novel was and my gosh I was gripped from start to finish, my partner said he'd never seen me so engrossed in anything before and we've been together since I was 19. Now I've read my fair share of them, and have even more than that in the backlog. I guess it's cheating slightly on account of there being pictures and being more interactive but I don't care, the Switch made me a reader, I find that so ironic.
I’d be lying if I said Game Over by David Sheff didn’t change my life. Obviously the copy given away free with Arcade Magazine, I still have it on my shelf. I knew from that book onwards I wanted to work in the design industry. 20 years and counting.
Trigger Happy by Steven Poole is also well worth a read.
There is a fairly large genre of books where people are stuck in video games or get sucked in or simply play a ton a la ready player one or isekai-type novels or the 8-million books about playing rpgs. They're mostly kinda low quality books so people don't talk about most of them and I would also argue they are usually kinda generic sci-fi/fantasy rather than truly 'about' games.
Maybe an unpopular opinion on this site, but I find books which are truly about games kinda boring — it's one form of entertainment talking about another form of entertainment. I only mention this because if non-gamers aren't interested in those books and if even some people like me who love both books and games aren't interested in those books, that may be why it's not a super popular genre. Of course there are a ton of books written every year and ideally that will include ones for every taste, but it is much harder as an author to get noticed (and paid!) when writing less popular genres.
print media is dying...
I love games with a good story, and am most drawn to those, but even the best video game story is only on the level of an above average novel.
For a good (and very readable) novel for gamers, hard to beat The Beach by Alex Garland. There’s a protagonist who plays games, incorporates them into his life, but it’s not a novel about games. Or is it?
@Krull
Isn't it a novel about poo'ing yourself while off your face surround by bodies?
There is a ton of Japanese light novels about video games. They are just not mainstream in the west.
Personally I find books like Ready Player One just dull. Pretending games are more than what they are to try to create a grand story is just not working for me.
@johnedwin only as much as physical games are dying
Ready Player One was a good book. I liked the film too but thought the book was better, though maybe that was just the nostalgia I found in all those subtle references. The writing isn't great though and that really comes through in Ready Player 2. I tried so hard to read that book but I couldn't help but feel like he was just pushing creepy fantasy every chance he could while not really developing the story. I had to give up after a while.
Haven't heard of T&T&T so I have to give that a look.
I adore music, but reading a novel about music obsessives sounds like the absolute pits.
As for games, gamers on the internet are known as quite a magnanimous bunch - no wait that's wrong. They're known as being a bunch of ***** *****, so maybe writing about an actual game where you could get something about it wrong to the wrath of the basement-dwellers is a bit off-putting.
@johnedwin Doesn't mean books are, though, there are plenty other ways to read and listen to them.
@johnedwin @scottishwildcat Print book sales hit a historical sales record in 2021 at least in the US. 2022 was lower but still one of the highest ever. And that's not even counting ebook sales of books. In 2022 4 million books were published with 10s of billions of dollars in sales. So we are actually kind of at peak-book right now. Print newspapers and magazines on the other hand, not so much.
It's a good time to make books in niche genres, but discoverability is unfortunately hard.
Books won't come out because the people who know about gaming are busy gaming
@LavaTwilight "Subtle references" and "Ready Player One" are not two phrases I thought I'd ever read in the same sentence. Most people who didn't like it cited the fact that it shovelled pages and pages of references and exposition down your throat at the expense of any actual story.
because video games lower your IQ and gamers can’t read 🙃😜
@DrGonzo dam you beat me to it
Why aren't there more games about books?
We are just at the point where the first few generations having video games as part of their lives have grown up. Not all of them write books, not all book writers among them write stories about people playing video games (as opposed to the fictionverses one might find in a video game). We'll get there when we get there.
Heck, when I was a kid, I knew only one kind of a video game book:
Yeah, I still have that exact one on my shelf.😄
(And hol' up, do we still call the Tetris movie an "adaptation"?🤔😅)
@Rambler Pooing yourself while off your face and surrounded by bodies? Sounds more like some of the internet cafes I used to know…
(Edit: I think the novel you were referencing might be Trainspotting. Which is also brilliant, but not The Beach. And no video games in it)
@Krull
At the end of the Beach they put a load of weed and (I'm sure) laxatives in the food and they all go mad violent as the baddies have dumped some dead bodies.
Trainspotting annoys me. It's just Last Exit to Brooklyn rewritten by James Kelman.
But random literature /video game crossover from nearly 40 years ago:
@scottishwildcat haha yeah you're right, it was a bit ott wasn't it? I guess the subtle ones got lost in the blatant ones. The second one was still worse than the first though.
Added T&T&T to my to-read list, thanks for the recommendation
You by Austin Grossman is a decent novel in the gaming space.
I've had my eye on Tomorrow. Polygon had it on their recommended novels for 2022. I just haven't been in a novel reading space of my life currently. I kind of read in fits - plow through a few books in quick succession and then fall off reading for a long while.
Yeah books it's lacking (sure lists of games, sure the odd interview ones and reference one are cool though).
Shows yeah to me their hit and miss or in some cases a miss because it's in the background not a balance of game dev stuff I want to hear about compared to dev commentaries or anime that cover game development.
Even though many have been around reference, adaptations or so. Mythic Quest for game development is better of western shows around it (but not compared to an anime I like that dives so much deeper) than Grandma's Boy (the one with the cancelled Xbox game in it), among others like Gamebox 1.0 which is an eh B movie attempt at a gaming world with a weird console (kind of like VR I guess).
I prefer New Game (in 2 Seasons) over Mythic Quest (fine show but to me is just The Office somewhat but video game dev background and it's fine but not the extent I'm looking for, but 3 Seasons and still background focus while the others covers so much in 2 Seasons it makes Mythic Quest seem like a joke if you want background stuff at the forefront somewhat besides the character moments) as I think it's game development focus is better.
Does it have character focus sure, odd animeness yes, but I find it digs deeper into game development that I want to hear about while doing that which Mythic Quest doesn't. While Mythic Quest yes it's about an MMO.
New Game covers:
-sure is the Japanese side with a JRPG,
-but gets deeper into a new IP about an animal stealth game (my favourite arc when they get into mechanic stuff/minigames and more),
-the crunch and the silly ways they can also present it (sleeping at the office) or the harsh reality of it for deadlines,
-in the manga a secret project kids sports game and the consequences of that,
-besides when a mentor/veteran staff move to France and how they portray the game development there at least according to the manga author anyway,
-3D modelling (to focus on shadows, expression and other details in making the characters),
-animation,
-sketches,
-the troubles of programming,
-interviews/connections in the industry,
-debugging/QA (homemade games, internships),
-The key visual part and the 'we need to have a veteran's name/work for it it to lie to the public'. I think was a good moment even though they had a junior that came up with the ideas originally but nope got to have big names to sell it on there. I love the moment when they spoil the game when buying it. Oops can't spoil the final boss before the game is even in people's hands. XD Love the art contests, hate the rivalries in some areas they feel forced.
All that in 2 seasons (I rewatched the show recently because I enjoy it and to remind myself). Mythic Quest is too surface level and about the characters/comedy for 3 seasons. While New Game I feel the character moments, comedy and the game dev depth they focus on.
I prefer it because it goes to lengths I want to see that western shows (the best I can get is more so fan game devs or better yet dev commentaries for western games not the tv shows) don't and put it as the background more.
I mean New Game feels like Shirobako is to anime production anime. Or many Eroge/Visual Novel anime (the amount of doujin game anime, and no I don't mean doujinshi) do exist out there (Koe De Oshigoto is a favourite of mine). Or voice acting. Or Idol behind the scenes. They just go into more depth and I like to see it even if a fictional story you get something from it even if not 100% accurate it's believable to seem like it may be or is researched enough to be accurate. Besides your JRPG game (fantasy) style worlds ones.
@Rambler I don’t remember the laxatives at all! TBF, it’s been a couple of decades. Might be time to read it again.
There are plenty books where gaming is a character’s hobby; novelization of games doesn’t always work because of the interactive nature of games and how much they have to be streamlined. Books about game production (fictionally) are likely not interesting to the average reader as the author will have to gloss over all the blood, sweat and tears, there are a number of documentary books about the industry and its products, but for stories set in gaming worlds, that isn’t as big of a draw outside of fanfiction. Again because the variable, interactive nature of gaming. Also speculative fiction in gaming has little draw because it all ends up being some form of the holodeck or is mundane because the apparatus of gaming is mundane. (It comes together well obviously but that is hard to convey in a book). Also many game storyboard writers are terrible authors. So much of gaming works because of the visual and audio medium as well as the addition of other members of the writing team. Distill that and all the holes show.
So tons of books that feature gaming but not what the author is looking for.
@Krull
I've been looking up the ending, and there's no mention - I may have conflated it with something, but what? Not Trainspotting, though.
Because they're for nerds, duh.
David Kushners books Masters of Doom(Doom) and Jacked(GTA) are pretty solid.
Because the average gamer is a dummy who doesn’t read anything beyond a paragraph. Me included most of the time.
Because media about other media isn't very interesting. Media about people, events, worlds, etc. those are interesting. I'd sooner watch a documentary about, say, the October Revolution than I would about making a movie. Both are interesting, but media about people is inherently more fascinating.
Because Chris Scullion doesn't write them fast enough! 😂
But probably because it's something very visual and the action you do doesn't do very much physically. So it's pretty hard to incorporate!
I do wish the ace attorney games had more (graphic) novels though!
What is a "book" ? Is it tasty? Can i eat it!?
I'm in the middle of writing one so I hope to help answer that!
The Otherland series of books by Tad Williams sprang to mind reading this. It's over 20 years old and should read it again but that was a series based on a vision of what the internet and gaming would become - fully immersive experiences. Ready Player One reminded me quite a bit of it at times....
It's worth checking out - although it's not based fully on gaming it's a significant part of the narrative.
Mogworld by Yahtzee Croshaw, although more lighthearted, is good fun and also work a look. It's far more based on gaming as you'd expect from the author
@Rambler this was interesting - Martin Amis is a reasonably big deal in literature now, although I don't know if he was then.
Game novels are definitely still around as a niche genre at least that I think is good to get a certain segment of the youth motivated to read. My son has a bunch of Minecraft books that get him off the Switch.
I remember a Mega Man 2 book when I was a kid pretty fondly. If I were to go back it'd probably be revealed as be glorified licensed fanfic. I do still remember the deviation on Air Man's weakness being noteworthy. Shocking even.
Found it!
https://megaman.fandom.com/wiki/Mega_Man_2_(Worlds_of_Power)
Being of an age that remembers a time when games were not so much of thing, well that was the last time I read a book.
I found that games were a better way of telling a story
I don't read as much as I'd like to, and it's partly because I choose to play a game instead. Ultimately there isn't enough time in the day...!
Also, if I do choose to read a book, there's so many to choose from I don't think I'd actively seek out a gaming book.
That said, I do find it surprising there isn't an official collection of stories for big story driven games like Final Fantasy. I'd definitely buy and read books about Midgar or Spira.
Tomb Raider and Uncharted series of adventure books could be interesting too.
One thing I would say... it's particularly noticeable when a game has a really well written story and character development. That's because in most cases, it's average at best. Maybe there's a talent issue for well written gaming books?
@pokemish the witcher isn’t a game adaptation. It directly adapts the books and ignores any lore added in the games.
My entire book library is nothing but video game novels. I have an entire bookcase full of physical novels. There's tons out there.
@Brady1138 i agree with you 100%, books and films are about people's lives and thoughts, and although games may play a big part in there lives (and thus may appear in the book), the premise of this article is far too short sighted....
And the fat that games are normal 'mainstream' even on a mature age is osmething you see in references.. on telly you see words like end boss or mario kart style on a level that are supposed too be understood by anybody, so that wil continue..... (and remember the effect the L-dance Griezman did because he played fortnite.. these kind fo things will be as normal as quoting hamlet)
Console Wars was terrible. Went in expecting an informative, historical read, but got a cringy, over dramatic soap opera story instead.
Ready Player One was a decent read, but the movie was so bad. I get that they couldn’t get access to everything in the book, but I couldn’t even get past the first key segment being swapped out from Joust to a generic racer that the MC just so happened to be the first person to figure out to go backwards.
@Rambler
Been a while for me, but I believe the pooing is food poisoning from a bad fish.
I remember buying a book called Final Fantasy: Memory of Herores, that was supposed to be an adaptation of the first 3 final fantasy games. These games are pretty sparse on lore and details, so I was really looking forward to a book that fleshed out the details of the stories. I would have even settled for a straight adaptation of the games. Instead, it cuts OUT details from the game, telling a bare bones story that reads more like a book report from the game, rather than an adaptation. The first game is told over about 20 pages, the second is a little longer. The third one has the most, but still cuts out most events from the game. I'd really like to see some of these older games MORE fleshed out in book form, as they could really expand the lore of what was possible in the early days of gaming.
Somehow Sonic the Hedgehog had a series of novels in the UK in the early nineties. They were wonderfully mental and in dire need of a reissue.
Terry Pratchett's "Only You Can Save Mankind" is well worth reading (and the sequels, though they aren't technically video game based). It's sold as a children's book, but it's Pratchett so he is as insightful as in any of his adult books.
I've never been interested in video game adaptations or related fiction such as this, but I do appreciate Encyclopedias very much, and have some interest in things like Reggie Fils Aime's autobiography
I read (well listened on Audible) to Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow after my mom and sister (who are not gamers) mentioned it to me. I thoroughly enjoyed the book!
I’m reading it. It’s really good. Nice article!
Reckon there are plenty, got a book on Nintendo cracking America for Christmas.
@Uncle_Franklin What book is that? I've long hoped we'll get a Shigeru Miyamoto biography one day
