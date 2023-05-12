If you are anything like us (and since you are reading this article, we assume that you probably are) then you will have been thinking about the release day of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a good long while now. It took a little while for the marketing campaign to get into full swing, we'll admit, but over the past few weeks it has been impossible to look anywhere without seeing Link's crouched silhouette gawping off the edge of a Sky Island, accompanied by that awesome theme.

Today (12th May) the game is out and we're quickly realising that we have been so busy getting excited to try out Link's new abilities, explore new areas and fight new enemies, that we haven't spent the necessary hours thinking about what it is that we want to do first.

The obvious answer is 'just play the game, duh', but we now know that this is a title to rival the size of Breath of the Wild, and if there is anything that the former game taught us, it's that there is a lot to do and a lot of different orders to do it in.

Now, we're not deep diving into spoiler territory here, but we will be discussing some of the things that pop up in the game as have been mentioned in our review. If you are hoping to head into TOTK completely blind, then it's probably best to stop reading now and come back when you have a good few hours of exploring under your belt. But as we say, there's nothing in here that hasn't been mentioned in our review, so you are safe otherwise.