Recently, we crossed one of the last remaining Wii U winners off our Switch port list thanks to the arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.

We'd waited a long time to extol the virtues of this excellent entry to people who never picked up a Wii U, and the wait, thankfully, was worth it. PJ awarded the Switch edition an 'Outstanding' 10/10 in his review, calling it "an absolute must-play" that ranks "up there with the all-time great sci-fi RPGs".

At the time of writing, the game has a "Generally Favorable" Metascore of 88 from 64 reviews, and now that it's in the wild, we're wondering how you'd rate it.

Now, let's not pretend that the majority of you have rolled credits on this just yet - XCX is a bloody enormous game and, frankly, you're doing well if you've managed to get a Skell at this stage. Some of us are still in the tutorial chapters. Some of us were getting 'Perfect'-ly timed Soul Challenge thingys in combat without really knowing what they did...

However, voting in the poll below doesn't mean your score has to stay the same. If you find your opinion changing as you get further into the game, there's nothing stopping you coming back and changing your score, or just waiting until you've finished the game and coming back with your final verdict in, oh, a couple of years?

If you've already rated the game in our database, thank you! If not, feel free to drop your mark below and let's see how it measures up to all the other Xenoblades on Switch.

How are you liking XCXDE so far? Did you play the original, and if so, how are you liking the Definitive Edition tweaks?