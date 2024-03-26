Last week, The Mushroom Kingdom's beloved ruler made her solo Switch debut with Princess Peach: Showtime!, an impressive performance in an approachable production that gracefully leaps between genres and finally delivers a star vehicle for a woman that has spent too long out of the spotlight.

Our royal reviewer PJ O'Reilly came away most impressed by the princess' performance, awarding it an 8/10 in his review and saying that, despite some technical snags, it has "creativity, style, and fun to spare," with "Nintendo finally [giving] everyone's favourite imaginary princess the rollicking adventure she deserves."

At the time of writing, the game has a "Mixed or Average" Metascore of 74, but we're keen to hear your thoughts on Peach's performance. Have you caught the show over the weekend? Finished it already or are you grabbing some ice cream during the intermission? Got little ones who are enjoying it? Feel free to assign a review score using the tool below and let us know.

Remember that a 'vote' below counts towards the game's user score in our database, but it's not set in stone. If you want to give Princess Peach: Showtime a preliminary score now and revise it later, that's fine! Simply head to the game's page and change your rating. And if you haven't played it yet, but you'd like to rate it in the future, no problem — your score will automatically count towards the game's total whenever you add it.

What score would you give Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

And another thing: What genre label do you think best fits Princess Peach: Showtime? With so many roles offering so many gameplay types, it's hard to pin down. While it does involve running and jumping, it's not quite your standard platformer. The minigames give it a party feel, but it's certainly not a party game, either. There's brawler-y bits, skating sections, cake decoration...

In fact, thinking about it, is this late-gen release the most difficult of Nintendo's Switch games to pigeonhole with a neat genre label? Sure, 'action adventure' covers it, but that feels about as specific as 'video game,' so let us know what you think in this extra, bonus poll:

If you had to, what genre label would you stick on Princess Peach: Showtime?
Princess Peach: Showtime!
Image: Nintendo

How are you liking Showtime so far? Let us know below.