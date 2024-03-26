Last week, The Mushroom Kingdom's beloved ruler made her solo Switch debut with Princess Peach: Showtime!, an impressive performance in an approachable production that gracefully leaps between genres and finally delivers a star vehicle for a woman that has spent too long out of the spotlight.
Our royal reviewer PJ O'Reilly came away most impressed by the princess' performance, awarding it an 8/10 in his review and saying that, despite some technical snags, it has "creativity, style, and fun to spare," with "Nintendo finally [giving] everyone's favourite imaginary princess the rollicking adventure she deserves."