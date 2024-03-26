It was good. Probably better than I thought it was going to be, but my expectations weren't high. It falls into a lot of the same trappings as Crafted World--lots of artificial replay value to pad out what is a relatively short game. That said, I did enjoy it. The detective levels kind of sucked, if I'm being honest. The sci-fi ones were also kind of boring, imo. But I enjoyed all the others to varying degrees. The thief and ninja levels were really stellar, and the auto-run segments in those as well as the cowgirl ones felt like something straight out of Tropical Freeze with all the crazy visual pizzazz going on in the background.

It's not my favorite game ever from Nintendo; I would've much preferred Good Feel to have worked on a new Wario Land as it's just been so long. But, it's a good game for what it is. I wouldn't say it's "baby's-first-Mario-game" like a lot of us went in expecting; I felt constantly stimulated throughout the adventure, which is more than I can say for Kirby Star Allies, one of the most boring third-party Nintendo games I've ever played.

I also really like how Peach has her own antagonist now! I wouldn't say I love her design, as the Balan comparisons are obvious. But giving her an evil counterpart just like Mario has Bowser, Luigi has King Boo, DK had K. Rool, and Captain Toad has Wingo is great to see. I'm really happy Nintendo is embracing unique characree designs again.

This game feels innovative in terms of expanding the Mario universe with new races of creatures and portraying Peach in a way we've never seen her before, which is appreciative. But it's the furthest thing from original in terms of the core gameplay and art direction, unfortunately. Its a bit forgettable in the sea of other Nintendo games that embrace a crafted art style and take place on a stage. At its core, this is basically a 2.5D platformer with very simple combat elements.

I'd give the game maybe an 8/10. I'm not offended by this game's existence at all, but at the same time, I could have lived without it. Will be interesting to see whether this is a one-off thing like Super Princess Peach, or if it means we'll see Peach in more prominent roles in the future. For the time being? It's a good enough title to fill out the calendar and not a whole lot else.