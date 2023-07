What do you think, though? Is Pikmin 4 a worthy follow-up to the third game? Or has Nintendo dropped the ball with this one (here, Oatchi!)? Check out the below poll and vote for the score that you think is most representative of your experience with Pikmin 4 so far.

Haven't played much of the game yet? Don't worry, you can always pop back at a later point and provide your score when you're ready. That goes for if you happen to change your mind, too. We're flexible like that, see.

What score would you give Pikmin 4 (Switch)? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal Please note voting will score the game in your games collection What score would you give Pikmin 4 (Switch)? (101 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 39 % 9 - Excellent 45 % 8 - Great 12 % 7 - Good 1 % 6 - Not Bad 1 % 5 - Average 1 % 4 - Poor 0% 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 0% 1 - Abysmal 2 %

Let us know how you're finding Pikmin 4 so far with a comment down below.