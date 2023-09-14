The long rumoured and expected September Nintendo Direct has been and gone like a flash of lightning, and those 40 minutes certainly flew by for us.

The dust is settling and while we're fully ready to share our overexcited thoughts, let's round up some of the highlights. Splatoon 3's DLC, Side Order, is coming in Spring 2024 and it looks pretty darn amazing. the GBA and DS are having a moment right now with remakes of Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Another Code (a bundle which contains both the DS original and the Wii sequel). Princess Peach's new video game finally has a title — Princess Peach: Showtime! - and a release date of March 2024. And Wave 6 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC is bringing back some fan-favourite characters this winter.

There was a lot to get through, and some really stunning surprises — Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is being remade for Switch in 2024, and Vanillware's next new RPG is a gorgeous strategy RPG called Unicorn Overlord. Indie hit Dave The Diver is also making a splash on Switch next month alongside another seafaring adventure, Wargroove 2.

We're cherry-picking here, seriously, and we've missed off some other great reveals (F-Zero 99 proves F-Zero isn't dead!!). You can watch the Direct all over again on YouTube if you want. But if you're looking for a list of every single reveal, we have you covered too: