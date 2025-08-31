Harvest Moon - BAB
Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol, in celebration of the launch of the original game on NSO for Switch 2. And let's be honest, we all knew which would win this one. Yes, with 77% of the vote, the far superior US variant won in a landslide. Good job.

This week, we're going all the way back to the SNES to check out the original Harvest Moon. Released in 1996, it would go on to spawn an enduring franchise that, since 2014, is now known as Story of Seasons. Yes, Harvest Moon still exists, but it's a whole different thing now... Long story.

Anyway, it's a three-way brawl this week between North America, Europe, and Japan, so strap yourselves in folks; it's gonna be a belter.

North America

Okay, so this first one seems to be your pretty traditional Harvest Moon box art, showcasing the protagonist over on the right surrounded by a bunch of adorable creatures, and a typical farmyard setting in the background. It's simple, effective, and just... nice!

Europe

Ooh gosh, this is a real vibe, huh? Ditching the cartoon-y aesthetic for a slightly more realistic take, we've got a lovely landscape image of a farmer with his trusty doggy along with a cow and a horse. The figures look almost silhouetted against the gorgeous moonlight, and we love the blue/purple gradient used for the night sky.

Japan

Japan's approach is similar to North America's, utilising the same main image of the protagonist and surrounding animals, albeit flipped. The portrait orientation means this can be placed front and centre with the game's title sitting just above. The background is gorgeous too! Man, this will be a tough one...

