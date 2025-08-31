Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol, in celebration of the launch of the original game on NSO for Switch 2. And let's be honest, we all knew which would win this one. Yes, with 77% of the vote, the far superior US variant won in a landslide. Good job.

This week, we're going all the way back to the SNES to check out the original Harvest Moon. Released in 1996, it would go on to spawn an enduring franchise that, since 2014, is now known as Story of Seasons. Yes, Harvest Moon still exists, but it's a whole different thing now... Long story.

Anyway, it's a three-way brawl this week between North America, Europe, and Japan, so strap yourselves in folks; it's gonna be a belter.