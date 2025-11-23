Animal Crossing was a bit of a cult hit when it launched on GameCube back in 2002 in the West. While it didn't start life on the purple box, that's where it made its name internationally. At least for a few million people who picked the game up.

But, arguably, the series made itself known with its handheld debut in 2005; Animal Crossing: Wild World put the adorable simulation game in the palm of your hand, adding online play and focusing on fantastic character dialogue and relationships. It's been 20 years since it first arrived in Japan, and we're feeling all nostalgic.

For many, this was their Animal Crossing. It has sold over 11 million copies and is the ninth best-selling game on the DS (as of 2020). While it removed many holidays to help ease the localisation process and didn't make many huge strides compared to the GameCube (or N64) games, Wild World is still beloved by many.

And look, the series may have gotten gargantuan in recent years thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but there's something about the simplicity of Wild World that we yearn for.

While decorating and customisation has become the thing for Animal Crossing in more recent games, Wild World was all about your small little town. Read letters with other villagers. Make them laugh or make them angry. Just go with the flow and relax with a cup of tea (or a warm mug of whatever you choose, it's the perfect game for it).

This is the game that introduced us to Dr. Shrunk, Celeste, Pascal, Harriet, Kaitlin, Kaity, and most importantly, Brewster. Some of these have become mainstays since their debut; we're always jonesing for a cup of coffee in AC, nowadays.

While official online services shut down in 2014, and despite three more mainline games releasing in the years following Wild World, people still flock back to the DS game for its purity. It's untouched by cities, islands, or even towns. Mr. Resetti will still come knocking if you don't save. There are even exclusive events like La-Di-Day, Bright Nights, and the Flower Fest.

So, even though Animal Crossing is bigger and more-popular than ever, do you find yourself revisiting your Wild World town 20 years down the line? Have you ever revisited it even briefly, like we did a decade ago (*back creaks*)?

Vite in our poll below and share your Animal Crossing: Wild World memories with us in the comments.