Falling. It hurts, right? We’ve all tripped up over nothing while walking and scraped our knees, or tripped up the stairs and landed face-first. It’s not fun. It’s embarrassing, it's painful, and it stands as a persistent reminder that I am the most clumsy of human beings. There’s a reason we can't jump off of buildings and cliffs and live to tell the tale – we’re just flesh and bone.
That’s what video games are here for, then. They allow us to do the impossible, the unthinkable, and the absolutely ridiculous consequence-free, for the most part. Jumping off of platforms and high places is completely normal, and you don’t need to be good at parkour to do it.
Except you still can’t jump off of buildings and mountains and land safely. I can get torched and squashed by a Gleeok in Tears of the Kingdom and live to tell the tale, but falling off a high cliff might kill me? What’s the point?
Well, in comes Xenoblade Chronicles X, a game where I can literally launch myself from the top of Blade Tower in NLA or Mount Edge Peak in Oblivia and land without so much as a hair out of place. Now, I can truly live my dreams of looking cool as I leap from the top of a skyscraper and land effortlessly with one fist on the ground. Who needs to defeat giant Ciniculas?
Lots of people talk about video games as escapism, as a way of getting away from the world. I use them for that reason sometimes, too, so it tickles me that realism is so often valued. Graphics that are uncannily close to real-life, motion capture, the idea that I might break a leg if I fall from one of the Deku Tree’s branches. Zelda’s not exactly the picture of realism, but you get the idea.
I acknowledge that it might be a bit weird if, in Red Dead Redemption, John Marston and his horse could fall off a cliff and survive – there’s a time and a place for it. But I’m also obsessed with the space jump in Xenoblade Chronicles X and think every video game should have it. I clearly don’t respect the balance.
My huge, death-defying jumps across the planet of Mira do have a sound narrative purpose, something I’m not going to go into here because of spoilers. We’re talking leaps thousands of feet high with no consequence other than a brief stagger. Who cares about realism when you look this good jumping? Not me, because it’s so damn fun.
Think about The Witcher 3 for a second. Set in a world inspired by Slavic mythology, filled with terrifying monsters, yet Geralt, the titular Witcher [Nice. - Ed.] who has undergone years and years of training and conditioning to be an extremely powerful fighter, could die from simply falling a couple of metres. That’s apparently been fixed in the next-gen version, so maybe Geralt will be invincible on the Switch 2.
Fall damage is inconsistent across video games, and it sort of has to be. Imagine playing Super Mario Odyssey and Mario just outright dying because he jumped off the top of a New Donk City skyscraper. It’d be odd, right? Because this is a bright and colourful platformer where exploration and movement is king. Instead, he’s briefly stunned either on the spot or by getting stuck in sand.
Side note: I love this description of why Mario can survive big falls in Odyssey, which explains why he takes damage in Super Mario 64 and not in the latest 3D adventure. There’s the solution, then – space.
Fall damage is present in all three other Xenoblade games, and it at least makes a bit of sense there. Is it annoying? A little bit! But then, whose fault is it when I keep jumping off of large structures and expecting to survive? Although, again, if Rex can survive multiple attacks from Jin and Malos – who both have pretty dangerous weapons – what is a mere 'big jump' to him?
Who cares about realism when you look this good jumping?
Am I just bitter because I’ve done multiple sky dives in Tears of the Kingdom and not pulled out my paraglider at the last minute, resulting in Link’s untimely death? Maybe – and look, I don’t think Link should be able to survive a one-thousand-foot drop. But there are other times where I’ve ragdolled mountains and taken just a bit too much damage that has ultimately led me to my death.
Just imagine how rubbish it would be to have fall damage in Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow or a Kirby game. Kirby is literally a living marshmallow, so of course he doesn’t take damage from big falls. It’s part of why it’s so fun to control him. Those are pretty fantastical examples, but I do think that the desire for realism gets in the way of fun sometimes. If Shulk can essentially kill God and Link can take out Ganondorf with just a stick, why can’t they survive a 20-foot jump?
Sometimes, despite all of my philosophising and losing myself in the weeds of the narrative, I just want to have fun. It’s cool that Xenoblade Chronicles X has a reason for being able to jump from and survive such ludicrous heights, but ultimately, how much more uninviting and unexciting would exploring the world of Mira be without that space jump?
Now come on, don’t tell me you haven’t dreamt of space jumping and careening to the ground from great heights in GTA or Pokémon Legends: Arceus…
Let us know what you think of all of that pesky fall damage in the comments.
Comments 34
Absolutely not. If the game wants the inconvenience of immersive danger, then all to them.
I understand your article is just trying to draw engagement, but game design as well as artistic expression cannot be beholden to such broad generalities. As mentioned in your article, even different Xenoblade games within the same franchise want to evoke different feelings with whether or not they implement fall damage.
The difference between a first-person game choosing to maintain a first-person perspective while operating vehicles (Far Cry) as opposed to switching to a third-person perspective (Halo) is also a deliberate design choice, and can evoke different experiences within each game.
That's the point of the game it makes it challenging and makes one strategize the game more.
It depends on the game whether they're aiming for realism or not. There's a very good reason story-wise why Xenoblade X has no fall damage, and it's thrilling to escape a battle by hurling yourself off a steep edge, knowing that you'll live.
But having fall damage does have a better sense of danger and risk, making everything you do crucial to your survivability. Imagine the riots occurring if From Software decides to remove fall damage from their games.
I like it, it makes use of mechanics like the paraglider in botw/totk, plus if link falls his ragdolling is hilarious
I'm kind of indifferent about fall damage. It's fun to be able to leap off tall things but it's also fun to be able to climb up tall things and have it be dangerous. I also like how Zelda Echoes does it in the Still World with agonizing screams so the player takes psychological fall damage rather than the character taking damage which gives a different type of deterrent to falling.
I think the variety is good from game to game. And I would much prefer fall damage to weapon breakage.
Also, Kirby already does take fall damage if the pit is deep enough.
Could just be a settings toggle for no damage or respawn at last ledge point like some 2D platformers
What a poor meditation on game design. Is this site becoming Kotaku?
No there should be fall damage. Just like enemies can hurt you, you should get hurt if you fall. As long as it isn't made unfair.
@Ulysses Xenoblade X says hi
Depends very on the game but as a general rule it makes sense to take fall damage and games in general should be challenging which includes taking damage from falls, drowning and lava.
Fall damage is fine in Xenoblade games. Nothing is more thrilling than making a huge dive in a pool of water (hey, that's also unrealistic!) and barely missing the land nearby. Or not actually missing it and watching the unintentionally hilarious animation of your character keeling like he was stabbed instead of falling so many metres.
Nah man, let games have fall damage. It's more immersive and challenging. Obviously it shouldn't be overly penalizing, but it should still be part of the experience. Some games, like Super Mario 64, even let you cheese the fall damage.
Slight spoilers but should you fall into a bottomless pit in xenoblsde X your whole party dies.
I think it depends on the game and the intent from the developer. It may be convenient to not have fall damage — and it feels super satisfying in Xenoblade Chronicles Z — but it could also break immersion. It’s a design choice, and also depends on the game. As you stated, it would be weird if Red Dead Redemption 2 didn’t have fall damage. The same would be true with other games.
Some of the funniest deaths I've had in games have been due to fall damage, I'm good with it staying
I feel like I thrive off of limits in games so I'm cool with fall damage.
Totally a case by case basis.
“Game Journos” looking for that “Journo mode” instead of getting gud.
I loved how all gameplay in The Witness was a line based puzzle. I think this is a good argument for all games being all about line based puzzles.
“ I clearly don’t respect the balance.”
Indeed.
Let's just have no damage at all in any video game.
In my opinion, every aspect of game design depends on the experience developers are trying to propose. There are tons of decisions that should be made, and how damage is dealt and received is just one of them. Generalizing this isn't a good idea. Although i agree that in the specific case of XCX, not receiving fall damage contributes immensely to the joy of exploring, it should be considered case by case. After all, a game's aspects should not be the same as every other game's, right?
This is just a very bad take, if anything the fall damage made exploration and combat in BOTW and TOTK way more interesting than it would have been without.
It doesn't necessarily fit every game but for many it makes sense and having a sense of danger when very high up just makes me focus more than I would otherwise. I just don't understand why so many people are against having some consequences for mistakes in games
I think it really depends on the game. But i strongly agree that some games have fall damage where it detracts from the overall experience instead of adding to it.
I don't see it as immersive as much as just a way to enforce the rules on a game to a certain extent. Metroidvanias have the proud tradition of the double jump to limit access, however briefly, to implicitly make you play within those constraints. Whether that makes sense for the game can be debated, but whether consciously or not, the designer is saying that this was the intended experience.
Which makes it more entertaining, as in new generation Zelda games, when someone manages to break it to hilarious effect that no one ever planned for.
Do you know why the summer flowers don't make it to winter?
Because they take FALL damage
<tilting head in search for the door>
Absolutely.
Fall damage adds nothing to a game to me,
it mostly seems to me a peculiar attempt to add 'realism' to games that otherwise pay no heed to it.
In most games it is not difficult to avoid the damage; it's just tedious.
Same with not being able to breathe underwater.
I think leave it up to game designers, but my personal preference is something akin to BOTW and TOTK where there are outfits you can earn/find that enable the ability and you have to remember to use it. Or offer a glider of some sort. I don’t think there should be a straight abolishment of fall damage, but I wouldn’t be opposed to a toggle on offer for those who would like it.
zero risk platforming is not for me 👍 i feel like theres a conflation of "falling" "jumping" and "fast travel" happening here.
I don't mind fall damage as long as it's consistent within the game itself. For example, Elden Ring has (what I think is) inconsistent fall damage. I swear in some places, I can drop fairly far without so much as a scratch (not counting the semi-scripted drops to boss arenas), but in other places, I'll fall a shorter distance and it drops my health significantly.
Otherwise, I like the challenge it provides, especially in traversal-heavy adventure games, like the newest Zeldas and Soulslikes. I like the frustration of "how do I get down there?" and the satisfaction of finally finding my way down or giving up and finding myself at the bottom later on after some exploration. It scratches the same itch as figuring out the solution to a difficult coding problem, but in a different form.
I am so happy one person isn't in charge of all games. I've been playing vast amounts of games these past 2 years and my favorite thing is going into each new game wondering how different it will feel to control. Sometimes having fall damage is a big factor in tension for certain situations. sometimes it's fun to not have it as well.
...said Gunpei Yokoi to Shigeru Miyamoto, circa 1982
No, really, according to Wikipedia, the latter was actually skeptical, Mario Bros initially envisioned to have the feature like the very Donkey Kong game it branched off from. Ultimately, the choices made were among the ones to codify the genre - indeed, outside iconic but select examples like OG Prince of Persia or Another World, platformers have mostly eschewed fall damage since. On the other hand, it would have never returned if it didn't have its uses. Xenoblade series itself is illustrative of coexisting features - it's refreshing to just drop down any height in Xenoblade X, but a whole lot of the main trilogy's exploration aspect is built with fall damage in mind, urging you to judge the terrain and look for manageable routes, revisiting the same areas in search of a new perspective. No matter the annoyance of predictably lethal landings, I've never felt deterred by the mechanic in other openworlders like BotW, Witcher 3 or GTA either; if anything, the latter's earlier third person view entries have always felt goofier for having protagonists who had apparently learned to drive all kinds of motor boats before developing any semblance of personal buoyancy. Fall damage in Aria of Sorrow would feel at least as plausible as in Flashback years before it, but drowning right between a pier and a boat you were trying to board as Claude or Tommy will always be as goofy as it is irksome.
My own incurably limited competence in video games sure does synergize with the fall damage mechanic to ensure I never look forward to actually experiencing it. But there are many age-old features I subjectively value and/or miss much, MUCH less.😏
Removed - unconstructive feedback
Fall damage prevents or discourages shortcuts. Sure some games allow it, but some other games want you to find another way down. Or is perhaps a reward to unlock later in the game by falling from a high place and surviving with your increased health.
As some have said, it's different on each game. Having said that, I prefer it on most games. You may find it "tedious" to avoid, but that's because of a constant necessity of doing things as fast and easy as possible. Part of the gameplay is being cautious and creative enough to move without causing yourself that and learning to appreciate different types of pacing goes a long way to make gaming more enjoyable in general.
