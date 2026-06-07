Guide Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Games & Accessories For June & July 2026 Children of June

Honourable Mentions

One digital-only game that may have qualified for this is Kabuto Park, a cute little bug catcher we're in the process of reviewing, so keep an eye out for our verdict next week.

Behind the obvious front-runner, it was a tight contest this month. But before we get to the top three, here are the three that just missed out (including a mobile game that's not technically on the eShop, but Nintendo made it):

< Nintendo eShop Selects - April 2026

Do you agree with our ranking? Tell us about your favourite eShop releases of last month by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments.

What's your favourite May 2026 eShop game from our picks? Coffee Talk Tokyo (Switch 2) Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Mixtape (Switch 2) Pictonico! (Mobile) Sektori (Switch 2) TetherGeist (Switch eShop) What's your favourite May 2026 eShop game from our picks? (28 votes) Coffee Talk Tokyo (Switch 2) 7 % Mina the Hollower - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 64 % Mixtape (Switch 2) 11 % Pictonico! (Mobile) 7 % Sektori (Switch 2) 11 % TetherGeist (Switch eShop) 0%

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.