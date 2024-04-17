In the magazine business, the Back Page is where you'd find all the weird goofs that we couldn't fit in anywhere else. Some may call it "filler"; we prefer "a whole page to make terrible jokes that are tangentially related to the content of the mag".

We don't have pages on the internet, but we still love terrible jokes — so welcome to our semi-regular feature, Back Page. Today, we take a seat outside the cafe, place our cigarette case on the gingham tablecloth, light up a dainty smoke, and compose an ode or two while sipping a minuscule coffee...

You may not be aware, but 17th April is International Haiku Poetry Day. As the name suggests, this means you're more likely to bump into examples of this beautifully succinct form of poetry, and with its Japanese heritage aligning nicely with Nintendo’s, we thought it a fine idea to ask Nintendo Life readers to submit their Nintendo-themed haiku for a celebratory round-up.

The deadline quickly loomed, but several of you have penned some real winners. Below you'll find a handful of the very best submissions, plus a sprinkling of musings from our very own Ollie Reynolds — check out the quote boxes for his highest of 'ku.

Missed out on getting your verse immortalised in webpage article form? Well, that's what the comments are for. Feel free to add your own compositions below if inspiration strikes and you can't help but express yourself in three lines of five-seven-five syllables respectively.

Ready to relax with some short form? Let's scroll...

First, Munchlax expresses an opinion.

Pilotwings Resort

Beats out Mario Wonder

I die on this hill

Arm cannon ready

Visor set to combat mode

You will lose, Ridley

With the first of several submissions, hippydave explores the depravity of a recent article title.

Now Nintendo Life

Allows headlines that say "arse"

The true fun begins

Fizza recalls the tension of a Pokémon encounter.

a Shiny appears

you have forgotten to save

joy and stress wash in

Balance board set down

And my body is ready

Wait, I weigh how much?

Here, CaleBoi25's determination is captured at the start of a Splatoon 3 match.

Fight the battle now

Now or Never! Give your all

In the last minute.

hippydave returns with a familiar feeling.

Mushroom Kingdom blues

Someone kidnapped the princess

Feels like deja vu

An old CRT

A plumber with a red cap

The magic begins

CaleBoi25 signs up for a second quest.

The Hero of Time

Seven years lost to the fates

Found at journey's end.

Fishface Jenkins III continues on the Zelda theme with a trove of treasures which we'll keep together:

Zelda fights in Smash

In open-toed boots with heels!

Not the safest choice

Well done, young hero

This Spirit Orb is now yours

Goddess, keep him safe

Other towns are fine

But I love this tranquil place

Lurelin’s for me

Hestu says to me:

“Would you like some more shield slots?”

No, I never block

Master Sword, wake up

Your battery can’t die now

I’m in a tough fight

I’m too badly hurt

I think this is the end…What?

Thank you, Mipha’s Grace

And NL's own Jim Norman couldn't help taking inspiration from TOTK:

Give him your support

Or President Hudson falls

Sign me up, my friend

Lifting a strange rock

“Yahaha” comes from the ground

Prepare the rockets

A gamer at heart

And he captured many more

Thank you, Iwata

Diogmites considers the joys and pains of gaming.

Thrilling challenges

I want to play forever

But my buttocks ache

As we all await The Game That Shall Not Be Named™, CaleBoi25 gets in the mood.

Trampled underfoot

Amongst the bug warriors

The Hollow Knight Fights

Oh no, a zombie

And I’m just a Jill Sandwich

Lost in a mansion

This one from *checks notes* Ollie Reynolds chronicles the struggles of finding a good lead image for a Pokémon article:

Got no decent lead

So if in doubt, Pikachu

That's all better now

AJM59 muses on the interminable wait for official word on Nintendo's next console. Missing a syllable in the middle line, but we do love a 'lo'...

The patient waiting

Finally here, Switch 2

And lo, fun is had

We’re waiting for news

And we can’t think of a name

So why not Switch 2?

Fishface Jenkins III is back for an encore.

“It’s-a me!” he said

I showed him in. “Here it is.”

Please just fix the leak

And finally, this from hippydave tickled us.

Nintendo haiku

Something about Mario

Is that good enough?

Many thanks to those of you who sent submissions, prizes for all! And indeed, they are the most valuable rewards we can offer — our love, respect, and admiration.

What do you mean you'd rather have eShop credit? Blimey.

Feel free to let rip with your poetic prowess in the comments. Throw in a kigo or two if you want to really impress us. No, there's no eShop credit up for grabs, just our love, respect, and admiration. Happy Haiku Day, everyone.

