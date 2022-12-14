Sonic the Hedgehog fans have asked many questions of the franchise over the years. Which is the best 2D game? The best 3D one? Will the Chao ever show up again? We could go on.
Here at Nintendo Life, however, we like to ask the big questions; the ones that really keep us up at night. One query that's been puzzling us recently is something that's certainly been pondered before on this here internet, but it's one that we're itching to hear our community's thoughts on.
You know what it is already, since it's in the flippin' headline, but our question is simple: how many eyes does Sonic really have? You might be thinking, "what on earth is Nintendo Life on now, it's obviously two!", and yes, that may well be the most obvious answer. After all, he has two pupils and - at least in more modern depictions - two green (sometimes brown) irises.
There's something else that we just can't shake, however. The white part of the eye - called the sclera - effectively joins up in the middle of Sonic's face with no discernable break between the two. Indeed, the muscles above Sonic's eyes that control the movement of his eyelids, dip down into a sort of permanent scowl, yet they don't join with the fleshy coloured facial muscles that house his nose and mouth.
We've seen rare occasions in the past where Sonic's eyes have clearly been separated, perhaps most notably in Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog movie and its direct sequel. Here, there's a thin but unmistakable border between the two eyes, blending the blue fur with the cream coloured fur below. Observe:
So let's settle this, then. We've put together a few potential solutions to this dire, monumental conundrum, so make your voice heard, get voting in the poll, and share your thoughts in the comments below!
What on earth is Nintendo Life on now, it's obviously two!
He's got two pupils therefore he's got two eyes, easy as that really.
Uh? Two eyes? Do people really see more then two? Or they don’t count the pupils as eyes? It’s just an art style choice, not that deep.
Its the one-eyed sn.....I mean hedgehog!
I voted for "what has humanity come to," but then I remembered that Yuji Naka was arrested for his Sonic crimes recently and a little faith was restored.
...wait that IS why he was arrested, right? Because he made Sonic?
You might need a drug test if you think he doesn’t have two eyes.
Can he wink? Or does he just blink? Can one pupil slide across to the other side?
One eye fer sure. One can see it with one's own two eyes.
He clearly has one cantaloupe sized eyeball that fills about 90% of his head, the rear of which is harder than bone, although you would never be able to see it as it is within the back of his head. Within the single eye ball is a fluid not unlike amniotic fluid which keeps his brain cushioned. This unique structure, combine with the dual-pupil sight is what allows Sonic to travel at super-high speeds without it all looking like a blur. Scientists, such as one Dr Robotbik, are trying to use biomimicry to create technology that copies this amazing natural miracle that will allow a spaceship to break the speed of light; however they still aren't quite sure how exactly the two pupils, one eyeball, brain safely stored within combo, actually works
I'd probably say two eyes... not because it makes sense, but because that's what I want to believe
I mean technically yea he has two eyes but it looks more like one eye in the games lol. Additionally Sonic is an alien (?) so it'd make sense if it was just one eye lol.
Two eyes but with a dollop of sunscreen at the top of his nose that video games of the day didn't have the fidelity to portray, which has been misinterpreted in other media.
I'm guessing the next Back Page question will be...
Is Robotnik an Egg or a Man?
... or perhaps...
If His Friends Are Tails and Knuckles, Why Isn't Sonic Named Legs?
sonic actually has had a third eye after his psychedelic exploration phase
If a Cyclops had two pupils, would it have two eyes? What makes an eye? Eyeballs, or pupils? It is, actually, quite hard to decide! What if a person had two eyeballs, but only one pupil? How many eyes would they have?
Are you Team Pupil, or Team Eyeball?
I've been wondering about Sonic's eyes for a decade! http://brawlinthefamily.keenspot.com/comic/soniceyes/
@MatthewTaranto Fantastic!
He has two eyes, goodness gracious me. Anyone ever heard of cartoons? 😆
@LavaTwilight I’ve always thought this, too. One can hardly call it a “theory” when the facts, as you clearly stated them, are so obvious.
He has one big eye with two blinking pupils. Clearly his eye is in a league of its own!
