Sonic the Hedgehog fans have asked many questions of the franchise over the years. Which is the best 2D game? The best 3D one? Will the Chao ever show up again? We could go on.

Here at Nintendo Life, however, we like to ask the big questions; the ones that really keep us up at night. One query that's been puzzling us recently is something that's certainly been pondered before on this here internet, but it's one that we're itching to hear our community's thoughts on.

You know what it is already, since it's in the flippin' headline, but our question is simple: how many eyes does Sonic really have? You might be thinking, "what on earth is Nintendo Life on now, it's obviously two!", and yes, that may well be the most obvious answer. After all, he has two pupils and - at least in more modern depictions - two green (sometimes brown) irises.

There's something else that we just can't shake, however. The white part of the eye - called the sclera - effectively joins up in the middle of Sonic's face with no discernable break between the two. Indeed, the muscles above Sonic's eyes that control the movement of his eyelids, dip down into a sort of permanent scowl, yet they don't join with the fleshy coloured facial muscles that house his nose and mouth.

We've seen rare occasions in the past where Sonic's eyes have clearly been separated, perhaps most notably in Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog movie and its direct sequel. Here, there's a thin but unmistakable border between the two eyes, blending the blue fur with the cream coloured fur below. Observe:

So let's settle this, then. We've put together a few potential solutions to this dire, monumental conundrum, so make your voice heard, get voting in the poll, and share your thoughts in the comments below!