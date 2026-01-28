Game over screens — as a professional gamer, you understand — aren't something that I personally have a lot of firsthand experience with. Not through a lack of in-game skill, that's for sure.

However, as I'm also a highly learned and incredibly hirsute scholar of the interactive arts (also a compulsive liar), I have made it my very important business to die on purpose many, many times in order to familiarise myself with the very best and most important ways to come-a-cropper, as they say, in a video game.

Now, as we all know, there are some instant talking points within this particular topic, stuff that everyone is going to bring up immediately: your GTA 'WASTED' screen; FromSoftware's 'You Died'; and all of the very many unpleasantly hilarious ways you can be offed in the Mortal Kombat series. These are cool, but they're all a little bit obvious.

The same goes for that lovely Bond-styled death animation for GoldenEye on the N64 (something that got me very excited about life back at the tail end of 1997), and all those very well-written little comments and asides from Arkham's finest criminals when Batman falls in Rocksteady's spectacular series. All great ways to go, and all available to enjoy (or rage quit over) from the comfort of a Switch console, no less.

Today, though, instead of going with the more obvious choices, I want to pick out a bunch of the weirdest (or what I consider to be the weirdest) game over screens out there - and available to experience on Nintendo systems, if not your Switch. What are the strangest, darkest, oddest, most confusing, unusually brutal, or just-plain weird Game Overs I've seen with my poor little peepers (for research)?

Let's find out!

A big shoutout to GameOverContinue for most of the embedded vids above. Got any favourite off-kilter endings or death screens to share? Let me know!