About The Prize

We have 2x pairs of four-day badges available to win, so you can attend with a friend or family member. You must make your own way to the event and you will only be supplied with your tickets via email.

Find Out More

PAX East, the East Coast’s most-attended gaming event, reveals the first round of exhibitors that will showcase their upcoming titles at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Game publishers and developers on the show floor include The Pokemon Company, THQ Nordic, Devolver Digital, Yacht Club Games, Inti Creates, Chucklefish, Ysbryd Games, and XSEED Games, with more to be announced. Tech and hardware giants Intel, Corsair, and AORUS (GIGABYTE) will join the hundreds of companies, publishers, and developers with hands-on demos and experiences of what’s hot and anticipated in gaming.

How To Win

It's simple, login or register and answer the question, we'll randomly select the winner(s) and contact them via email.