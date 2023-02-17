Please note that this competition is only open to residents of the United States.
Competition: Win Tickets to PAX East For You and A Friend!
Wicked Pissa
We've teamed up with our friends at ReedPop to offer you some free tickets to PAX East, which is taking place March 23-26 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. We have 2x pairs of four-day passes up for grabs so that you can attend with a friend or family member. All you need to do is answer the question below to be in with a chance of winning.
About The Prize
We have 2x pairs of four-day badges available to win, so you can attend with a friend or family member. You must make your own way to the event and you will only be supplied with your tickets via email.
Find Out More
PAX East, the East Coast’s most-attended gaming event, reveals the first round of exhibitors that will showcase their upcoming titles at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Game publishers and developers on the show floor include The Pokemon Company, THQ Nordic, Devolver Digital, Yacht Club Games, Inti Creates, Chucklefish, Ysbryd Games, and XSEED Games, with more to be announced. Tech and hardware giants Intel, Corsair, and AORUS (GIGABYTE) will join the hundreds of companies, publishers, and developers with hands-on demos and experiences of what’s hot and anticipated in gaming.
How To Win
It's simple, login or register and answer the question, we'll randomly select the winner(s) and contact them via email.
Enter The Competition
Please login and then answer the following simple question:
Rules
Closing date for entry is midnight GMT Thu 23rd February 2023, winners will be contacted via email. You may only enter once, duplicate entries will be removed.
Passes/badges are supplied stand-alone, you must make your own way to and from the event. You may not exchange the badges for anything else, or sell them to a third party.
Please read our full competition terms and conditions before entering.
Competition Sponsored By ReedPOP
This is awesome y'all, good luck everyone.
I always thought PAX stood for "Pizza And Xylophones"
