After getting a taste of the criminal life in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, the cheeky root vegetable returns in Turnip Boy Robs A Bank to, uh, rob a bank—multiple times. While the original game was a charming action-adventure title, the sequel takes inspiration from the likes of Enter the Gungeon and The Binding of Isaac to present an addictive roguelike experience with quick, simplistic gameplay loops and generous rewards to keep you coming back for more, despite some pretty severe performance issues on the Switch at launch.
For those who enjoyed Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion specifically for its jaunty spin on the classic Zelda formula, the shift over to a roguelike setup might feel a bit odd and offputting at first (and if you’re completely against the genre as a whole, then this isn’t for you). That said, its cute aesthetic and absurd cast of characters allows Turnip Boy Robs A Bank to make the transition relatively seamlessly.
The general gist is that you must navigate a bank filled with quirky characters, various enemy types, and deadly traps to locate cash and treasure before hightailing it out before the timer runs out. The bank itself contains elevators that lead to procedurally generated rooms that might contain precious loot or an entirely new set of characters just waiting to unload a side quest or two.
You’ll start the game with a simple melee weapon, but as you gain more and more money through repeat runs, you can start to increase your loadout with permanent items and weaponry back at base. Weapons found on the go can be recycled via a pair of gun launderers to unlock new additions to your arsenal; it won’t be long before you head into the bank packing assault rifles and grenade launchers, and it makes for some delightfully chaotic encounters.
Boss enemies show up, too, and defeating these will unlock keycards with which you can progress even further into the bank. As you gain more cash, you can purchase handy perks such as increased health, a bigger money bag, and longer timers, while orders via the dodgy ‘greggslist’ online site net you items like a laser pointer, pickaxe, and C4; tools that will prove essential if you’re to bag the most amount of cash possible during your heists.
Unfortunately, while Turnip Boy Robs A Bank is an easy recommendation based on its gameplay and visuals, the Switch version currently struggles significantly under the weight of its fast-paced mechanics and busy encounters. If there are multiple enemies on screen or there happens to be a bunch of trip lasers blocking your path, the frame rate will drop to unacceptable levels for lengthy periods, making large chunks of your heists feel like you’re moving underwater. We were told this would be fixed via a day-one patch, but it's still MIA at launch. If these performance issues were eliminated, we'd have no qualms in telling you to don your best balaclava and get ready to bag some cash.
Comments 7
Can't this frame rate go any faster? The coppers are gainin on us!
6/10 just because of frame rate issues? Doesn't that seem a bit harsh?
You know, unless the game is literally unplayable.
Thanks for the review. I liked the action adventure first game so this is an interesting and odd shift of genre. I don't think I'll consider this until patched. In theory that could be on the way soon? Also this genre is a hit and miss one for my likings. I only buy a certain, small select number of games that grab me. Relatively small that is. Cheers for the review as always.
How many crimes is this bloody vegetable going to cause. these titles are getting more ridiculous. lol
The first game also had some frame rate issues. I just played it over the holidays. Since this is a rogue like I’ll be passing on it anyway, but I hope they can fix the frame rate.
Having loved the first game, I was so excited during the reveal way back when! But then we learn during the video that it was a roguelike, and my excitement never went from 100 to 0 that fast ever before. Why do indies ressort to roguelike/procedural elements in their games SOOOO many times (I know why, it was rhetorical, but still)? I did enjoyed some roguelikes here and there, but almost everytime, it's an instant turn-off for me. So it's a skip. I hope next game will be a well crafted and planned world, with zero random element.
I am very disappointed in the gameplay shift. It might be enough for me to skip it :/
