Playing through Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will feel instantly familiar to anyone who’s experienced the original. Developer Night School Studio hasn’t gone out of its way here to create anything wildly different to its debut title, but has wisely opted to implement everything it's learned over the past seven years or so to create a game that feels much better paced with a smaller, more focused cast of characters.

Taking place five years after the original, Oxenfree II focuses on Riley Poverly as she returns to the coastal town of Camena (with the original Edward’s Island visible in the distance) to investigate interferences with radio signals throughout the environment. There, she meets up with Jacob Summers, an old acquaintance who becomes her partner over the course of the five-six hour campaign.

Riley’s past (and, in some ways, her future) is explored significantly as you make your way through the game, and it makes for a fascinating glimpse into her character and personality. Both she and Jacob are considerably older than the cast of characters found in the first game, and their interactions with one another feel a bit more mature, albeit with the occasional colourful joke thrown in for good measure. Their connection reminded us of the relationship between Henry and Delilah from Campo Santo’s Firewatch, but the similarities don’t end there.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Indeed, much like the first game, you’ll have a walkie-talkie in your possession along with a small, portable radio. The former can be used to contact your boss, Evelyn, along with various other characters you come in contact with as you progress through the story. What’s great is that you can whip out your walkie-talkie at any point and get some advice or guidance from your contacts — within reason, of course. There’s even a local radio host that you can contact once you’ve listened to their show enough.

The radio, on the other hand, works very much the same way as it did in the original. You can tune it to various stations — some showcasing local musical talent and others repeating ominous words and phrases, as you do — or, you can use it to tear portals in spacetime. Yes, Oxenfree II loses none of the mystery from the first game and even adds a few new ones into the mix, as you'd expect.

This time, the central mystery focuses on a cult group known as ‘Parentage’, and you’ll be bumping into a number of its members over the course of the story. Naturally, these folks tend to be a bit hostile towards Riley and Jacob’s meddling, but their own motives become much clearer as you approach the final conclusion; needless to say, nothing is quite as it might seem in the world of Oxenfree II, and it’s all the better for it.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

The story would suffer if it weren’t for the wonderful voice acting, and it’s arguably even better than it was in the first game. Cutting down on the overall number of cast members allows for some exceptional character exploration as Riley and Jacob make their way around Camena. There are almost no moments where you feel obligated to check in with certain characters because, well, there are really only two for the most part. It makes the story flow a lot better than the original.

That's not to say the pacing has been totally perfected, mind. There are still moments when walking through the environment can feel a tad monotonous, particularly during those rare occasions when you might have taken a wrong turn. Overall, though, despite the more open-ended nature of Oxenfree II’s exploration, its handy map feature (which is updated with useful notes as you complete certain story beats) and straightforward objectives mean that you’ll rarely find yourself at a loose end.

Speaking of objectives, the game throws a number of puzzles at you at various points in the story. These can be as simple as working your way around a blockage in the environment or finding a key to a locked door. Some of the more interesting puzzles see you tuning your radio to alter a visible signal on the screen to match a certain shape. Overall, though, there’s nothing here that’ll have you pulling your hair out; most of the puzzles are there to serve the story, and nothing more.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

Looking at the visuals, there’s undoubtedly been a significant improvement here over the original game. Characters and environments look a lot more fleshed out and animations have been massively expanded upon. Riley and Jacob are exceptionally expressive during conversations, using their hands to aid dialogue and help make their mood a lot clearer to the player. Overall, Oxenfree II’s visuals signal a subtle evolution over the original; it’s not so different that it loses what made the 2016 title so great, but it’s improved enough that both veterans and newcomers alike can appreciate the difference.

Finally, though we clarified this in our earlier hands-on impressions, we should note here that you can play through Oxenfree II without experiencing the first game. That said, we personally wouldn't recommend skipping the original. There are various connections that, while perhaps not essential to the story, will be significantly more enjoyable if you play through Oxenfree first. Trust us on this.