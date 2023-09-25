here’s going out on a limb and then there’s blind faith, and while the Bud & Terence games fall into the latter of the two, they are at least a labour of love. If you don’t know — and there’s a good chance you don’t — Bud Spencer and Terence Hill were a movie duo popularised in the '60s and '70s for their slapstick adventures and at-odds physical profiles. Born in Italy as Mario Girotti and Carlo Pedersoli, they started out in gag-laden spaghetti westerns before changing their names for the Western market, dubbed over successfully enough to build up a large fan following.
They’re an odd fit for a modern video game, not least because a large proportion of the market will have no knowledge of their work. At the same time, Trinity Team’s beat 'em up is imbued with such a fantastic sense of spirit, fun, and adventure, that even the uninitiated will find it endearing.
Heavy-set Bud and rakish Terence pick up the story where they left off in the previous game, arriving in Africa and trying to find their way home. True to their movies, chaos ensues and they end up blown off course, fighting the good fight from the rural countryside to the big city. As before, it's playable in two-player co-op or in a single-player mode where both heroes can be switched between, AI taking control of the unattended.
What works really well in Slaps & Beans 2 are the little action puzzle parts, where you need to switch between Bud and Terence to utilise agility or strength to overcome obstacles in a Mario & Luigi fashion. For example, Terence can climb and swing on bars, while Bud can smash tougher objects. You regularly need to figure out how to grant both characters access to out-of-reach areas, switching between them to create a path. Additionally, there are a lot of fun minigames thrown in that not only break up the action, but are fully accessible from the title screen in an arcade-like format.
Graphically, it’s beautifully drawn, impressively detailed, and movie-set sunny, the camera often panning out to reveal giant battle arenas littered with interactive objects. Sadly, though, the meat of the game is its combat, the one aspect that remains uninspired. It may be improved from the original, with comedy actions that include swinging enemies as weapons, counter-blocking, team-up attacks, and various scenery utilisations, but the execution is ropey, lacking range, and less than satisfying. It’s far too easy on defaults, the challenge only increasing toward the end of a very lengthy campaign, and the actual fighting requiring little more than slapping a button on repeat. If one character is taking a beating, you can just switch out and the AI will send the other off to grab whatever health-replenishing foodstuffs are dotted about the screen. Creative moments like getting lions to follow meat slabs are fun and in keeping with the duo's antics, but there’s a certain fiddliness involved in pulling any of it off with panache.
This genre's lineup on Switch has changed a lot since the original in 2018, and this feels primitive. Slaps & Beans 2 offers a long, adventurous campaign with a lot to see and do, and will remain a treat for dedicated fans of the duo. But, the combat, overshadowed by its novelty interludes, should be more fulfilling and less repetitive.
THAT game got a sequel? It's one of the worst brawlers on Switch.
This looks like a cheap license SNES-Game from yesteryear.
A save skip for everybody.
Shouldn’t it be Bud & Terence in the first paragraph?
I only clicked the review because of the subtitle. Now I know where that Rick Ross album title comes from.
The first one was fairly clunky, but the source material fits the genre so perfectly and I had a blast reliving Bud & Terence's adventures in video-game form.
Absolutely picking this up to get more of the same nostalgia kick and awesome tunes... but I will wait for an eventual sale.
@TotalHenshin @TotalHenshin It should, zapped. Something about the title on this one sends twists my melon for some reason. Spud and Beans, Slap and Bud, it doesn't want to stay in there!
I’m sorry am I reading that right? And this got two games?
Their movies are so funny, they are classic. I especially love their spaghetti westerns - ‘They Call Me Trinity’ (1970) & ‘Trinity Is Still My Name’ (1971) 👍👍👍
@Doomcrow Absolutely! I watched them all as a kid, including all solo films with Bud Spencer. Such Classics!
loved their movies since my childhood 🤩
My childhood as well, will be getting a physical copy.
I must admit I've never heard of these guys. I mostly watched a lot of Mel Brooks and Naked Gun movies back in the day.
