Don’t let looks fool you; despite its colourfully childish aesthetic, Bleep Bloop is a fiendishly difficult puzzler, with some great gameplay variations and a gorgeously chilled-out soundtrack.

The game can either be played solo or co-op. The aim of each level is to get Bleep and Bloop – two red and yellow sentient cubes, in case you were wondering – onto two blue finishing squares, using each other’s bodies to navigate puzzles. When you phrase it like that it sounds weird, but the puzzling here is great and gets the mind working.

Unlike say, Soap Dodgem, which relied on mobile game mechanics with the player obtaining a rating for each stage, Bleep Bloop focuses on what matters: difficulty progression and the introduction of new elements every few levels to keep things fresh. While you’ll start off just using the corners and your partner for navigation, you’ll soon come across a multitude of different interactable environmental elements, such as the ability to remove walls.

The stages can be pretty frustrating, with a great amount of pre-thought needed to approach each obstacle, but the difficulty never veers into unfair territory. The length isn’t staggering, and could likely be cleared in a Sunday afternoon, but that’s kind of what you want with a game of this style; it’s short and sweet.

Visually, Bleep Bloop isn’t going to win awards, but it has a simple, cute look. A fun touch is the character’s eye movements, which really helps to make them endearing. The stages are colourful, though not varied. Where Bleep Bloop really scores points aesthetically, though, is in its rather lovely soundtrack. Each level is blessed by an ambient score that resembles aquarium music, mixed in with gorgeous, soft electric guitar. This really adds to the chilled-out vibe and makes the more difficult levels slightly less frustrating, as you at least have some lovely tunes to listen to.

Overall, Bleep Bloop is simple, but it knows it and relishes it. For a lazy afternoon, you won’t go wrong with this charmingly basic puzzler.

