This week sees the arrival of Pokémon Pokopia 'Bubbly Basin' on the Switch 2, and ahead of its launch, Japanese outlet Famitsu has previewed the new Expansion Pass DLC.

Not only is there new footage, but the publication has also shared some new information about what to expect.

As highlighted by Serebii.net, there's a new Pokédex for the new areas, and the Expansion Pass DLC mostly takes place underwater, with some areas above water as well. The Pokédex will also be expanded with Pokémon such as Wiglett and Mareanie. Some other Pokémon sighted include Golisopod, Stunfisk and Sharpedo.

Abilities including Rollout, Rototiller, Rock Smash and Leafage can be used underwater. As previously confirmed, Dive will be made available for free, and there'll be upgrades for Surf - apparently adding a speed boost and the ability to destroy underwater blocks.

The free update will also contain a shared storage unit, allowing you to access items across towns and locations with other shared storage units. It's a unique item you can craft and reportedly has up to 140 item slots based on the preview build.

The Version 2.0.0 update also includes "frameless glass", allowing the placement of glass without a frame, and there's a new item that can generate electricity underwater.

Of course, you can dive into Bubbly Basin when it launches alongside the free update on 5th August 2026. This is 'Part 1' of a three-part expansion. The Expansion Pass is available for $34.99 / £29.99 (or your regional equivalent) and will be followed by Part 2 in "late 2026" and Part 3 in 2027.

You can find out additional details about what to expect in the latest extended trailer for the new DLC: