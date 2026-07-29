Last month, The Pokémon Company announced it would be releasing a paid expansion pass for Pokémon Pokopia in August.

In an update, a Japanese commercial for the title has reportedly confirmed the date for this underwater-themed release, Bubbly Basin. It will apparently be releasing next week on 5th August 2026, so trainers seemingly won't have to wait much longer.

Here's the official Nintendo store description for Bubbly Basin, and you can check out the trailer below.

Discover Bubbly Basin, a new underwater town, using the move Dive

Use the move Dive—an underwater exploration ability added in a free software update to the Pokémon Pokopia game—to visit the aquatic area of Bubbly Basin in Part 1 of the three-part Pokémon™ Pokopia Expansion Pass DLC*! You’ll find additional furniture items, new outfits for Ditto, and—of course—more Pokémon to meet! To access Bubbly Basin’s underwater gate, you must first learn Dive and complete the important request “Raise the environment level!” in Bleak Beach.

As noted, this is 'Part 1' of the three-part Expansion Pass DLC for Pokémon Pokopia. The expansion pass can be purchased now for $34.99 (or your regional equivalent). Part 1 will be followed by Part 2 in "late 2026", and Part 3 will arrive in 2027.

This title will also be getting a free update in August, allowing players to explore the ocean floor using the new move Dive to plant grass, build structures and create underwater towns.