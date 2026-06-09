The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Pokopia is getting a paid expansion pass! What's more, it's available later today!
This expansion adds in a whole new underwater area, Bubbly Basin, which (unsurprisingly) takes place under the waves and throws in a bunch of Water Pokémon in the process — Mudkip fans, it's our time. Naturally, there's a bunch of new outfits and a fresh Dive ability to unlock, too.
Somewhat confusingly, while the Expansion Pass itself is available today, the first 'Bubbly Basin' wave won't actually launch until this August. The second and third parts will launch later this year.
For even more Pokopia, the announcement confirmed that a free update will be heading to the game in August.
Will you be checking out Pokopia's expansion pass? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 24
Instant buy. Love underwater themed stuff so i'm very hyped for this.
It's just the pass itself that's available today. The new content itself isn't until August.
Though there's pre-order bonuses available today I guess?
Fingers crossed for a Pokopia + Expansion Pass physical re-release ON the cartridge next year. 🤞🤞
This now makes sense, I wondered what all the underwater space was and all the items living there. Also might be able to find where Kyogre lives!
PLEASE ADD WISHIWASHI TO THE UNDERWATER WORLD I BEG YOU
Yeah I’m gonna be buying this. Pokopia is my GOTY so far and we are getting more Pokopia. Sign me up
theyre being cheeky here, you can buy the pass today, but the content isn't avaliable until august still. its a glorified pre-order.
Still, can't wait.
I bought it. Pokémon Pokopia is a great game.
It's "out" as such, it's £29.99 and then the content comes in august. So you don't get anything between now and then I believe! I'll wait a month or two before buying, you can still get the pre-buy stuff before august so worth holding off.
one of the highlights. I was already pretty sure that we would see an expansion pass, the original game felt like it could use some more biomes (Like where's all the ice Pokemon).
I bet one of the releases will be a winder wonderland biome.
Totally getting this once all the content drops.
This is exactly what Pokopia needed to really give it a unique feeling.
Plus this gives whole new possibilities to areas like the harbor area with the land broken up by water. Instead of covering over the water they can be their own areas.
Now they just need to fix storage.
@DaniPooo yeah I've felt really under utilized. Like the only one blocks I have are from pallet town and suicune's area.
So what else would you like to see? If the first is water, and let's assume 2nd is ice, what about the last one?
The only thing that comes to mind for me would be a jungle that would expand on Berry types and other plants.
@UnusedBabyWipes : I'm holding out for that too. And similar for Legends Z-A with the DLC.
Definitely getting this. Loved the music that was featured, too. Can't wait to go for a swim!
Feels a bit steep. I was of the few that really only played Pokopia for the story. Once the credits rolled I was shocked we weren’t rebuilding all of Kanto and promptly moved on. On the fence about spending half the price of the game for what will likely not be the equivalent to half the content of the base game.
So happy DLC is on the way but 2 months wait 😭
@mutenroshi according to the pokemon leak, this game is massive so either they are holding out with more DLC for a pass two next year or these DLCs are actually massive. Time will tell, however I will be getting that when finance allows
Not surprised that this is getting DLC but still, I absolutely welcome it - nice that underwater exploration is getting added for free (and of course the first wave of paid one is still related to that, really curious about the other waves whenever they come this and next year respectively)!
Finally! I was sad that you could barely get into water without respawning.
I was waaaaay happier about this than I expected. My daughter LOVES the game, so any new content will be most welcome in our household.
Kind of frustrating to see another expensive Switch 2 game getting expensive DLC, but if it results in a 'complete edition' on cartridge I'll forgive them.
@mutenroshi Didn't the Base game have 4 towns, 5 if you include Pallette Town which seemed to be more of a Hub for Gameshare? That would mean we get exactly 50% of the game for 50% of the price.
@Dogorilla it does come bundled with the game. Here in Canada it’s 150 for both and in the US $104.99 digitally. Hopefully in time we will see it physically.
I’m excited for this. I really wanted them to add Dive to the game. It made me sad that it wasn’t in the game originally but since there’s dlc I understand why.
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