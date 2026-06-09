The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Pokopia is getting a paid expansion pass! What's more, it's available later today!

This expansion adds in a whole new underwater area, Bubbly Basin, which (unsurprisingly) takes place under the waves and throws in a bunch of Water Pokémon in the process — Mudkip fans, it's our time. Naturally, there's a bunch of new outfits and a fresh Dive ability to unlock, too.

Somewhat confusingly, while the Expansion Pass itself is available today, the first 'Bubbly Basin' wave won't actually launch until this August. The second and third parts will launch later this year.

For even more Pokopia, the announcement confirmed that a free update will be heading to the game in August.

Will you be checking out Pokopia's expansion pass? Let us know in the comments.