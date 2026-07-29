After revealing the release date for Pokémon Pokopia's first wave of DLC earlier today, The Pokémon Company has now shared a full overview trailer for the upcoming Expansion Pass Part 1 and given us a first look at Part 2.

The trailer itself is pretty jam-packed, so let's work through it in order. We start off with a brief look at the game's next free software update (arriving alongside the DLC on 5th August), which adds Ditto's new Dive ability into the mix for some underwater building.

That's about it on the free side. If you want a new town to explore, we'll have to turn to the Expansion Pass...

Introducing Bubbly Basin. We got a first look at this in the DLC's announcement, but the new trailer is a proper deep dive (pun absolutely intended) into what we can expect. There are a bunch of new Pokémon found in the DLC locale, including Popplio, Totodile and Mudkip, and floating blocks for underwater builds that levitate over the ground.

We get a look at the underwater farming mechanics (plants will now require air to grow), and a bunch of exclusive items and furniture that'll be available exclusively in the DLC.

And that's not all! The trailer wraps up with our first real look at Expansion Pass: Part 2, launching later in 2026. While Part 2 won't add a new town, it will introduce accessories, so you can dress up all your adorable little 'mon (including newbie Snubbull) in hats, ties and more.

TPC states that we can expect more info on Parts 2 and 3 in the coming months, so keep those eyes peeled.

In the meantime, Part 1 arrives on Switch 2 next week on 5th August. Honestly, we can't wait to dive in!