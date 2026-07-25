Nintendo has previously called on external developers such as Panic Button to assist with first-party game updates, and it's now been revealed the Japanese developer Logicalbeat worked on the Switch 2 version of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

This information was shared on the company's website and by its representative director Yoshiki Domae in a social media post. According to a translation by RPG Site, the team helped out with the game's 4K and 60fps enhancements. Here's the message in full:

Publishing an accomplishment from my company, logicalbeat! We were involved in cooperating with the support of 4K & 60fps for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition's Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Thank you I myself also replayed it from the beginning. The Ether Jet also feels so good.

Logicalbeat previously worked on the HD Remaster of Baten Kaitos I & II, published by Bandai Namco on the Switch in 2023. These titles were originally co-developed by Monolith Soft. So there is some history there.

As noted by the source, Monolith Soft's website game page does not list Xenoblade Chronicles - Switch 2 Edition, but the Switch 2 version of Xenoblade Chronicles X is featured.

Apart from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and X, Nintendo is releasing a Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 next week, with the third title to get the same treatment in December.