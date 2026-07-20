It is Monday, my dudes, so it's time to check on the UK physical gaming charts.
It has been plain sailing for last week's champ, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which has held its course this week and remains in the top spot. FC 26 and 007 First Light snap up the remaining podium spots once again, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Pokopia round out the top five.
Elsewhere, Star Fox continues its downward trend, but just about manages to hold onto a top 10 spot, and Rhythm Heaven Groove reemerges in the chart after being mysteriously absent last week to claim 15th.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|
1
|Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|
3
|2
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 30%, Switch 28%, PS4 19%, Switch 2 15%
|
2
|
3
|
007 First Light
|
4
|4
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
6
|5
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
8
|6
|
Mario Kart World
|
5
|7
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|PC 42%, PS5 39%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox Series 6%
|
7
|8
|
Mouse: PI for Hire
|PS5 65%, Switch 2 31%, Xbox Series 3%, PC 2%
|
16
|9
|
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|
Switch 2 60%, Switch 40%
|
9
|10
|
Star Fox
|
13
|11
|Minecraft
|
10
|12
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
12
|13
|Battlefield 6
|
6
|14
|Football Manager 26
|
11
|14
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|-
|15
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|
19
|16
|Elden Ring
|
20
|17
|The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits
|
27
|18
|Tekken 8
|
22
|19
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
15
|20
|LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
26
|21
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
-
|22
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
23
|23
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|24
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
24
|25
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 66%, Switch 30%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 1%
|
17
|26
|
Donkey Kong Bananza
|
28
|27
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
18
|28
|
Resident Evil 3
|
32
|29
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 66%, Switch 2 34%
|
35
|30
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 65%, Switch 35%
|
31
|31
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 59%, Switch 41%
|
-
|32
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 66%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox Series 13%
|
33
|33
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
39
|34
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|35
|
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
36
|36
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 70%, Switch 26%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 1%
|
34
|37
|
Mafia: The Old Country
|
30
|38
|EA Sports UFC 6
|
38
|39
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
-
|40
|Pragmata
|PS5 80%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox Series 6%
[Compiled by GfK]