It is Monday, my dudes, so it's time to check on the UK physical gaming charts.

It has been plain sailing for last week's champ, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which has held its course this week and remains in the top spot. FC 26 and 007 First Light snap up the remaining podium spots once again, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Pokopia round out the top five.

Elsewhere, Star Fox continues its downward trend, but just about manages to hold onto a top 10 spot, and Rhythm Heaven Groove reemerges in the chart after being mysteriously absent last week to claim 15th.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced 3 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 30%, Switch 28%, PS4 19%, Switch 2 15% 2 3 007 First Light 4 4 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 6 5 Pokémon Pokopia 8 6 Mario Kart World 5 7 Resident Evil Requiem PC 42%, PS5 39%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox Series 6% 7 8 Mouse: PI for Hire PS5 65%, Switch 2 31%, Xbox Series 3%, PC 2% 16 9 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 60%, Switch 40% 9 10 Star Fox 13 11 Minecraft 10 12 Grand Theft Auto V 12 13 Battlefield 6 6 14 Football Manager 26 11 14 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - 15 Rhythm Heaven Groove 19 16 Elden Ring

20 17 The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits 27 18 Tekken 8

22 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% 15 20 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

26 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% - 22 Dragon's Dogma II 23 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

- 24 Monster Hunter Wilds

24 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 66%, Switch 30%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 1% 17 26 Donkey Kong Bananza

28 27 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 18 28 Resident Evil 3 32 29 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 66%, Switch 2 34% 35 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 65%, Switch 35% 31 31 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 59%, Switch 41% - 32 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 66%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox Series 13% 33 33 Nintendo Switch Sports

39 34 Super Mario Odyssey

- 35 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

36 36 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 70%, Switch 26%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 1% 34 37 Mafia: The Old Country

30 38 EA Sports UFC 6

38 39 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

- 40 Pragmata PS5 80%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox Series 6%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts