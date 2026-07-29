You may recall the announcement earlier in the summer that Nintendo was expanding its collaboration with Crocs for a new line of Mario-themed footwear. You may also remember the Bowser-themed variants going particularly hard. At least as hard as possible for a pair of rubbery clogs.

If you don't remember, well, just check out the pics above and below. Spiky.

Following on from previous crossover clogs with Animal Crossing and Pokémon designs, these and other Mushroom Kingdom-themed Crocs went on sale on Friday on the Nintendo Store, with others coming next week and in September.

At the time of writing, you've got Peach, Bowser, and Yoshi options sporting the characters' colours and detailing along with different charms for each, plus a 'Mario Classic' version dropping on 4th August (not to be confused with the 'Super Mario Classic' ones - the lighter blue version without the red Mario cap) coming in September.

There's a range of adult sizes from 36/37 to 48/49 (that's around UK size 3 to ~13), although the Princess Peach ones only go up to 42/43 (~UK 8). There are also Kids and Toddlers sizes for the Super Mario ones, although they're not available in any size until 17th September.

So no Bowser Jr. ones? Boo!

All adult sizes will set you back £69.99, except for the Peach ones which, curiously, are £79.99. They're limited to one per customer at the time of writing, suggesting limited supply and/or that they're expecting enormous interest. If you're in the US, you can get them from the Crocs website for $79.99.

Jim, our resident Crocs'pert at NL Towers, describes the Bowser ones as "snazzy", but even as someone lacking a large Jibbitz collection, those Bowser ones do look fantastic. Ridiculous, but fantastic.

If you're interested, they're available via a My Nintendo Store near you - check out the options below, and let us know if you'll be adding spiky footwear to your summer wardrobe.

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