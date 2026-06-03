Last year, the casual footwear maker Crocs teamed up with Nintendo to release a special Animal Crossing-themed line.

Now, in a new announcement, it's revealed the Crocs x Super Mario Collection will be coming to the US next month on 15th July 2026. This collection will have footwear for adults and children and features the "Classic Clog" in a range of different styles (Super Mario, Mario, Yoshi, Bowser and Peach).

"Designed for fans of all ages, the Crocs x Super Mario™ collection showcases the Mushroom Kingdom with Crocs’ signature comfort and self-expression in a world where imagination and everyday life collide. The collection features elevated design elements including custom backstraps, three-dimensional graphics and exclusive co-branded Jibbitz™ charms."

The Super Mario Core Classic Clogs are priced at $69.99 (available for $54.99 in kids), the Mario, Yoshi, Bowser Classic Clogs cost $79.99, and the Peach "Platform Women's Clogs" will be $89.99. There will also be standalone 5-Pack Jibbitz Charms for $19.99. You can view the designs on Nintendo's store page.