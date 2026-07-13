Atlus has released a new video celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Persona 3, featuring remixed music and some lovely pixel art scenes.

The new arrangements have been composed by DJ VaVa, while the pixel art was created by artist Motocross Saito. It's not the most bombastic way to celebrate such a momentous milestone for the game, but it feels appropriate. The Persona series has always been known for its exceptional presentation, and Persona 3 is no different. The vibes here are frankly off the scale.

While the original Persona 3, which released on PS2 in 2006, is not available on Switch or Switch 2, fans can try out the port of the PSP title Persona 3 Portable alongside the full remake Persona 3 Reload. The former provides the option to play as a female protagonist, while the latter brings the presentation up to par with the excellent Persona 5 Royal.

Unfortunately, Persona 4 Revival, due for launch on 18th February 2027, has not been confirmed for the Switch 2 at the time of writing. The same can also be said of Persona 6, which was recently revealed and confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We're hopeful Switch 2 ports will follow at a later date, as this feels like a particularly egregious miss from Sega and Atlus given how fast the Switch 2 is selling and how surprisingly affordable it looks next to the PS5 and Xbox at the moment.

Get on it, Sega.