Persona fans, listen up: Aniplex USA has released the entirety of Persona 4: The Animation and Persona 4: The Golden Animation for free on YouTube for a limited time to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary (thanks for the spot, Go Nintendo).

So that means all 26 episodes of The Animation and all 12 episodes of The Golden Animation are available to peruse at your leisure (though please note that it will not be available in all regions). Directed by Seiji Kishi, The Animation was released from October 2011 to March 2012 and adapts the original PS2 release. The Golden Animation followed in 2014 and adds new scenarios present in Persona 4 Golden.

You can also play Persona 4 Golden right now on the Switch, and we'd highly recommend it as one of the best entries in the series. In our 9/10 review from 2023, we said that "Although its visuals might be a bit dated, the gameplay and story presented here do more than enough to justify the purchase, while all the tweaks and additions that came with this ‘Golden’ edition round out most of the rougher edges from the initial PS2 release".

Sadly, publisher Sega has not confirmed a Switch 2 release for the upcoming remake, Persona 4 Revival, due for release on 18th February 2027. Sega and Atlus are, however, staunch supporters of the Switch 2 and will be launching Metaphor: ReFantazio later this year on 12th November 2026. Since Persona 3 Reload also made its way to the Switch 2 in 2025, we're hopeful that Revival will follow at a later date.