We've seen all sorts of live-action adaptations in recent years, and according to a new report by Variety, the Persona "video game franchise" will be the next one to receive this treatment.

Following the success of live-action adaptations such as One Piece, Netflix has apparently given this latest project the green light. Here's what we know so far, with the same source confirming Sega's Toru Nakahara will executive produce:

"Christopher Monfette is attached to write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Robert Atwood of 21 Laps will also executive produce along with Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson via Story Kitchen. Toru Nakahara of SEGA will executive produce as well. Emily Feher is overseeing the project for 21 Laps, with the company currently under an overall TV deal with Netflix."

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Netflix has reportedly declined to comment on this new live-action show based on the popular Atlus role-playing series. At this stage, it's not known what exactly would be adapted. The streaming giant has previously funded adaptations of other game franchises, including animated versions of series such as Castlevania and Cyberpunk.

As for the Persona video game series, it's currently celebrating 30 years and Atlus is focused on the upcoming release Persona 4 Revival and has also officially teased Persona 6.