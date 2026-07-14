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Last month, Square Enix released a major patch for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles on the Switch 1 & 2.

Now, it's released another update, bumping the game up to Version 1.5.1. This patch is much smaller update and contains some adjustments to the recently added New Game + mode. A few other minor issues have also been resolved.

Here's the full rundown via the official update from the Steam community page:

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Version 1.5.1 (13th July 2026)

The game will be updated to version 1.5.1.

The version number can be viewed in game from the version selection screen or the enhanced version title screen.

Enhanced

When beginning a new game with New Game +, all buried items are available for discovery again. This change will only be applied to New Game + save data newly started after the version 1.5.1 update.

Minor text changes have been made in Traditional Chinese.

Other minor issues have been resolved.

You can find out about the previous major update in our existing post here on Nintendo Life. Apart from New Game +, the patch also included a Zodiac Compatibility function, improvements to the game's stability, new language support and more.

And if you haven't played The Ivalice Chronicles yet, check out our Nintendo Life review. Here's a sample: