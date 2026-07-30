It's still early days for Capcom's new IP Pragmata, but it seems the future is bright after the title sold over 2.5 million units since launching in April.

The team has already touched on the idea of a sequel, and now an update has been shared alongside the company's latest financial results.

As reported by Bloomberg, Capcom's corporate officer Yoshikazu Shimauchi confirms the "likelihood of a sequel is high" after the title's momentum exceeded expectations, and there are hopes the IP can be developed into a "pillar franchise and a source of longer-term revenue".

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Capcom attributes the success of Pragmata to not only the gameplay but also the appeal of Hugh's android companion, Diana.

This update follows comments from the game's director in May, who at the time mentioned how he would "love to see a sequel" but acknowledged he's not the only one with a say on the matter. Capcom's USA COO also previously commented on the title's success, labelling it "another IP" in the company's arsenal.