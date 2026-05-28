It's fair to say that Pragmata has been quite the success for Capcom since it launched earlier this year. It sped past 2 million copies sold in its first 16 days, and it sounds like the studio might be willing to return to the IP down the line. It's far too early to say what's next for the series, of course, but that doesn't stop us from wondering what the future might hold, so it was only a matter of time before the big sequel discussion would pop up.

This is the topic that was put to Pragmata's director, Yonghee Cho, and producer, Naoto Oyama, in a recent interview with GamesRadar. Naturally, neither had anything concrete to say on the matter — Oyama gave the typical response of being "focused on Pragmata itself" — but that didn't rule out sequel talk completely.

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"Of course I'd love to see a sequel," Cho answered, "but I'm not the only one who decides, so unfortunately I can't really comment beyond that".

According to GamesRadar, the PR team present in the interview encouraged Cho to clarify that this was his "own personal opinion on the matter", with producer Oyama laughingly adding, "Please don't take that line out of context".

And out of context we won't take it. This is far from a confirmation that a sequel is in the works — heck, Cho makes clear that he's not the only one with a say on the matter — but still, it's nice to hear that the director would be on board if (and that's a big if) the opportunity should manifest itself down the line.

We certainly hope that there's more to see from Pragmata in years to come, because we had a wonderful time with the game on Switch 2 last month. "The adventures of Hugh and Diana stand as another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom," we said in our 9/10 review, "and hopefully mark the beginning of a new blockbuster franchise".

Let's just let the devs have a little break before diving straight back in, shall we?