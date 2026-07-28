Capcom has today released its Q1 financial results for FY2026, sharing the official numbers for Pragmata's launch period and updates on a bunch of other titles besides. It's the Resident Evil series that's the star of the show this time around, however, as it seems to have become the best-selling Japanese third-party game series ever.

Thanks to Requiem's strong start (eight million sales and counting), the latest report states that the series has now surpassed 213 million unit sales. This just puts it above the Final Fantasy series, which Square Enix stated had sold "over 212 million units worldwide" back in June.

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In fact, the only Japanese game series that stand above Resi at this point are Mario and Pokémon — which it stands no chance of overtaking any time soon. Still, being the best non-Nintendo series to come out of the region isn't anything to be sniffed at.

On the new-IP flip side, Pragmata managed to put up an impressive 2.51 million sales by the end of June 2026, making it Capcom's best-seller in the quarter — it narrowly beat Resident Evil 4, which pulled in another 2.43 million sales.

All of this means that things are looking rather good for Capcom (no surprises there). Net sales for the quarter are up 55% since the same time last year, while operating profit has jumped up 67%, mainly thanks to game sales.

We can only imagine that the Final Fantasy series will jump back to the top of the Japanese 'best-sellers' list when Revelation comes our way next year, though if Capcom follows through on its aim to release a new RE game every year, it'll put up some tough competition.