We are back with another look at the UK charts, and after a relatively uneventful one last week, we're excited to see a couple of new releases worm their way into the top 10 this time.

The big one for us Switch fans is The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, which lands in sixth for its debut, with a majority 57% of sales coming from the Switch 2 version. EA Sports UFC 6 sneaks in one spot ahead in its first week, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, EA SPORTS FC 26 and 007 First Light hold down the podium.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 007 First Light 1 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 33%. Switch 33%, PS4 16%, Switch 2 13% 8 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 18 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 59%, PS5 32%, Switch 2 9% NEW 5 EA Sports UFC 6 NEW 6 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Switch 2 57%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 3% 3 7 Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 5 8 Pokémon Pokopia 24 9 Football Manager 26 6 10 Mario Kart World 4 11 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 48%, PC 26%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 8% 12 12 Tekken 8 10 13 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 62%, Switch 38% - 14 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 11 15 Minecraft 16 16 Donkey Kong Bananza 14 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% 19 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

15 19 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 20 20 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% - 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 26 22 Grand Theft Auto V - 23 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 PS5 53%, Switch 2 24%, Switch 21%, Xbox Series 1% 13 24 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 21 25 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

34 26 Pragmata PS5 66%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 10% 32 27 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 64%, Switch 36% 7 28 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

- 29 Dark Souls Trilogy

25 30 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% - 31 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 49%, Switch 27%, PS4 24% 22 32 Elden Ring 29 33 Nintendo Switch Sports

28 34 Elden Ring: Nightreign

35 35 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 61%, Switch 39% 31 36 Forza Horizon 6

- 37 Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots PS5 59%, Switch 41% - 38 Resident Evil 4

33 39 Resident Evil 3

- 40 Resident Evil &: Biohazard Gold Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.