We are back with another look at the UK charts, and after a relatively uneventful one last week, we're excited to see a couple of new releases worm their way into the top 10 this time.
The big one for us Switch fans is The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, which lands in sixth for its debut, with a majority 57% of sales coming from the Switch 2 version. EA Sports UFC 6 sneaks in one spot ahead in its first week, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, EA SPORTS FC 26 and 007 First Light hold down the podium.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|
1
|007 First Light
|
1
|2
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 33%. Switch 33%, PS4 16%, Switch 2 13%
|
8
|
3
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
18
|4
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
PC 59%, PS5 32%, Switch 2 9%
|
NEW
|5
|EA Sports UFC 6
|
NEW
|6
|
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|Switch 2 57%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 3%
|
3
|7
|
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
5
|8
|Pokémon Pokopia
|
24
|9
|
Football Manager 26
|
6
|10
|
Mario Kart World
|
4
|11
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 48%, PC 26%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 8%
|
12
|12
|Tekken 8
|
10
|13
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%
|
-
|14
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
11
|15
|Minecraft
|
16
|16
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
14
|17
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 63%, Switch 2 37%
|
19
|18
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
15
|19
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
20
|20
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
-
|21
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
26
|22
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|23
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
|PS5 53%, Switch 2 24%, Switch 21%, Xbox Series 1%
|
13
|24
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
21
|25
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
34
|26
|
Pragmata
|PS5 66%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 10%
|
32
|27
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 64%, Switch 36%
|
7
|28
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
-
|29
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
25
|30
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 63%, Switch 2 37%
|
-
|31
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 49%, Switch 27%, PS4 24%
|
22
|32
|Elden Ring
|
29
|33
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
28
|34
|Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
35
|35
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|
31
|36
|Forza Horizon 6
|
-
|37
|Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots
|PS5 59%, Switch 41%
|
-
|38
|Resident Evil 4
|
33
|39
|Resident Evil 3
|
-
|40
|Resident Evil &: Biohazard Gold Edition
[Compiled by GfK]
That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 5
Considering the games both above and below close to it I'm glad to see Elliot debut in 6th!
Also personally happy to see First Light on top, Living the Dream in 3rd, Cyberpunk in 4th, Lego Batman in 7th, Pokopia in 8th, World in 10th, Requiem in 11th, Legends Z-A in 13th, The Witcher III back to the charts in 14th and 21st, Bananza still in 16th, New Horizons in 17th, 8 Deluxe in 18th, the Galaxy bundle in 19th, Wonder in 20th etc.!
Somehow I have heard absolutely 0 about Adventures of Elliot. Now I want to look it up. Maybe I've been under a rock. Anyone that has played it, is it good?
Still no BLUEY on Top 40 even the BLUEY QUEST ?? 😟
Wonder if CP2077's drop to 15 quid on Steam helped it get to #4. Certainly convinced me to buy it 😂
@JimNorman why do we not see hardware sales for UK as we do in Japan?
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