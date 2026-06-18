If you've been eager to see SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance make a next-gen leap to Nintendo's new hybrid platform, Sega's got some excellent news today.

It's announced Joe Musashi will be slashing his way onto the Switch 2 later this year on 24th September 2026. This version of the game will come with "updated resolution".

Sega has also announced pre-orders for the Deluxe Edition are now available. This version comes with the Sega Villains Stage DLC, a ghost outfit, medic lite amulet, digital art book and soundtrack, 2000 gold, original arcade outfit, fortune hunter amulet and more.

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Sega previously released a resolution update for the Switch version of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance in September last year. Since then, it's also released its 'Sega Villains Stage' DLC for the title including new bosses and stages.

When this title originally launched on the Switch in August 2025, we gave it 8 out of 10 stars, calling it a beautifully crafted return for Joe Musashi.