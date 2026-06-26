Nintendo Music has been updated today with 25 tracks from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise soundtrack. This DLC rolled out in 2021 and the album has 43 minutes of songs to listen to. Here's the full tracklist:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Meeting Lottie
- Resort Travel Plans (DAL Jingle)
- Opening Theme (Happy Home Paradise)
- Resort (Day)
- Resort (Night)
- Paradise Planning
- A Customer Visits
- During the Visit
- Client Consultation (Lottie)
- Choosing a Location
- Designing a Vacation Home
- Done Designing
- Unveiling a Vacation Home
- Photo Shoot
- Happy Home Network
- Special Class
- Sharing a House (Looking for a Roommate)
- Sharing a House (Moving Out)
- Lottie's Not Feeling Well
- Client Consultation (Niko)
- Designing a Facility
- Unveiling a Facility
- Celebration Party
- DJ K.K. (1st Festival)
- Room Sketch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons also got a major update earlier this year including a Switch 2 version and an update including the Resort Hotel.
Nintendo Music also got updated with more Mario Kart World "Free Roam Mode" songs earlier this week. This update included tracks from Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64 and Yoshi's Story. A curated playlist of the "very best tracks from Nintendo 64 games" has been added this week as well.
To listen to Nintendo Music, you'll need to have access to a mobile device or web browser, and an active Switch Online subscription.