If you've been eager to revisit the blocky world of Minecraft on Switch 2, Mojang has now confirmed this version will be arriving on 27th October 2026.

Once again, the Switch 2 release will support the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade, which is set as the default visual experience. This means "enhanced lighting, shadow effects and more".

The Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, which is exclusive to Nintendo versions of Minecraft, is also getting an update to get the most out of the Vibrant Visuals upgrade.

You'll also be able to carry over your save data from the Switch version of the game. And Mojang has announced there'll be a digital upgrade path for Switch players, with "more details to follow".