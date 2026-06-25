Console Archives THE LEGEND OF KAGE (HAMSTER, 18th Jun, $7.99) - "THE LEGEND OF KAGE" was released by TAITO in 1986 for an 8-bit home console. This is an action game where "Kage" an Iga ninja, fights in the demon realm to rescue "Kirihime" who has been kidnapped by villains. Use your sword, shuriken, and various other techniques to reach the castle of villains where "Kirihime" is being held captive.

Destroy All Humans! (THQ Nordic, 23rd Jun, $39.99) - Crypto is back and humanity is still very much in trouble. Already wreaking havoc on Nintendo Switch, the cult-classic alien invasion lands on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year with richer visuals, denser worlds, improved shaders, and support for full HD up to 1440p resolution. Unleash chaos with powerful psychic abilities, outrageous weaponry, and a sharp sense of humor. Invade Earth, harvest DNA, and remind the human race exactly who’s in charge. Includes the Skin Pack DLC!

KOKUTOTO (Tenda Games, 24th Jun, $6.79) - Trapped in a night as dark as a black hole. Search for a way to survive in this city where dignity is stripped away. What ending will you reach after making countless choices? The protagonist whose dignity gauge is being depleted The protagonist can become nothing, and is on the verge of losing all dignity. In this city, just standing here causes dignity to vanish before your eyes. Once dignity is gone, death is the only option. Affirming oneself and restoring dignity is the only way to survive.

Momento (Silver Lining, 30th Jun, $19.99) - Momento is a cozy room decorator with a twist: the objects you choose will alter the course of the story! Decorate your room, choose which items are important to you, and discover how these choices play out over the course of a lifetime. Begin in childhood, picking out toys that represent your dreams for the future. Follow those dreams into adulthood, exploring wildly different settings and themes. Uncover stories of heartbreak, wonder and love, and learn the significance behind the sentimental treasures that follow you throughout.

NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains (BeXide, 25th Jun, $19.99) - Classic pixel art meets 3D! Namco’s iconic characters are reborn as "voxels." The world of legendary arcade games returns as a 3D puzzle! Simple controls. Just toss the Voxel-filled capsules into the field! When two Voxels of the same kind collide, they transform into a larger one. Keep them on the field—don't let them overflow!

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NIS America, 18th Jun, $54.98) - Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, the ultimate turn-based sci-fi strategy collection! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time, equipped with an armada of units to deploy across dozens of levels. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire or even play as them yourself. Their fates are up to you! Features enhanced resolution and mouse controls.

Switch eShop

Acorn Avengers (Cascadia Games, 26th Jun, $9.99) - The forest is at peace until lizards from space abduct the ranger! Now it’s up to a pair of plucky chipmunks, aka the Acorn Avengers, to make the rescue. Journey from the park all the way into space in a chase to save the beloved forest ranger. Toss boxes, hurl explosive barrels, climb trees, and most of all be sure to gather nuts! Supports up to 2 player co-op.

Another Day? (Upscale Studio, 19th Jun, $4.99) - You wake up in your apartment, surrounded by the stark, minimalist geometry of a black-and-white world. Your everyday tasks, such as making the bed, washing the dishes, and taking out the trash, appear ordinary. However, in this bizarre setting, completing these everyday chores is the key to accessing the outside world. It's a unique first-person escape room experience that mixes everyday chores with mind-bending puzzles.

Arcade Archives SPACE CYCLONE (HAMSTER, 18th Jun, $7.99) - "SPACE CYCLONE" is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1980. Shoot down the BEMs (insect cyborgs) as they appear in the sky and invade by warping from meteor to meteor. Don't let the BEMs land! They will construct rockets to launch into the sky and blast you with their deadly Cyclone Shots!

Astrophidia (Nuuvem, 18th Jun, $4.99) - Guide a cosmic serpent in Astrophidia, an arcade action game inspired by the classic Snake combined with a Match twist! Devour Planets to score points while switching orbits to avoid Asteroids and reach your target. Match planets of the same type in your body and Consume them! The higher the match, the higher the bonus.

Axel Quest (Ratalaika Games, 26th Jun, $5.99) - Axel Quest is a retro-style action-adventure with Metroidvania elements. Explore a dangerous pixel-art world, fight deadly monsters, defeat powerful bosses, and discover new paths as you progress. Along the journey, you'll collect equipment, meet helpful NPCs, and uncover hidden secrets that reward your curiosity. With tight controls and fast-paced gameplay, Axel Quest offers a nostalgic experience inspired by classic 2D games, designed for both newcomers and seasoned players.

Cash Movers (Gametry, 27th Jun, $2.79) - Players control two different burglars, each with their own role, size, and strengths. The smaller character is fast, agile, and perfect for reaching tight spaces, climbing, activating switches, and sneaking through dangerous areas. The larger character is slower but stronger, able to push heavy crates, carry objects, throw items, and help solve puzzles that the smaller character cannot complete alone. Every level is built around cooperation, timing, and clever use of the environment.

Catto’s Post Office (In Shambles Studio, 25th Jun, $4.39) - Deliver mail as Catto, the town's dedicated Postcat, while meeting unique friends in a vibrant cozy town filled with kitty residents. As you explore the colorful town, encounter adorable residents and brighten up their day by helping them with silly little tasks.

Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia (eastasiasoft, 1st Jul, $9.99) - When a boy’s father is suddenly slain by a terrifying lightning demon, he courageously sets out on a quest of vengeance. Take the role of this young hero as he learns to gather and wield powerful demon magic known as Clarity. Run, jump, air dash and swing your sword as you traverse 7 worlds in side-scrolling style, slaying lesser demon spawn and avoiding treacherous traps to reach the boss of each unique stage! Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia is an action platforming adventure with a focus on thoughtful reward, all presented in hand-drawn HD style.

Clock Rogue (Phoenixx, 25th Jun, $6.39) - Clock Rogue is a roguelike action game that tests your sense of time. Moves are set to specific times on a 12-second clock and must be activated by sharp timing using your internal clock. Will you trust your sense of time and take risks for strong moves, or play it safe and advance cautiously? It's up to you!

Cornfield (Upscale Studio, 19th Jun, $9.99) - When the walls themselves seem to be alive, there is nowhere to hide. In Cornfield, you find yourself in the middle of a massive, suffocating maze of towering stalks. It is pitch black at night, the dirt paths twist into endless dead ends, and the only warning that you are being hunted is the chilling sound of rustling leaves. A relentless, terrifying monster tracks your every move through the shadows. This is not a combat game; it is a desperate test of navigation and survival.

Death Run (EpiXR Games, 25th Jun, $2.49) - Death Run drops you into the world's most dangerous live broadcast: a high-stakes sci-fi game show where participants are thrown into merciless laser gauntlets and the only exit is the finish line. Watched by billions, judged by the millisecond, you are the latest contestant. The question isn't whether the show wants you dead — it does. The question is whether you're fast enough, sharp enough, and precise enough to make it out anyway.

Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands (Five Houses, 30th Jun, $19.99) - Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands puts players in the combat boots of Faye, Ian and Briff, a 3-piece band of dysfunctional friends who unknowingly stumble into a cursed battle of the bands contest where all entrants can attack with music and must fight to the death. Utilizing a state-of-the-art “Measure Effects” combat system that merges real-time decision making with turn-based combat, players must make active choices between turns that influence the flow of combat.

Deer & Boy (Plug In Digital, 23rd Jun, $17.99) - Deer & Boy is a narrative cinematic adventure that tells a silent story through stunning visuals and evocative music. With no dialogue to distract, every moment speaks directly to the heart, making it accessible to players of all ages and backgrounds. A warm and poetic journey to rediscover wonder. An animated film you can play! A runaway boy meets a fragile fawn. Experience their silent bond through stunning visuals and music in this poetic cinematic adventure that speaks directly to the heart.

Dragon of Illusion (GAME NACIONAL, 27th Jun, $1.99) - Face a variety of bosses, find secret keys, unlock powerful abilities, and gain access to areas that were once unreachable. Overcome challenging stages filled with hidden dangers and wild creatures! Unlock powerful hidden skills! Engage in intense battles against dangerous bosses determined to protect their territories! Survive the dangers lurking across diverse stages, and restore order to the kingdom before everything is consumed by the dragon's power!

EGGCONSOLE First Queen IV PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 25th Jun, $7.16) - Originally released in 1994 by Kure Software, this title is a real-time simulation game that takes the series' formula to the next level. Following the tradition of its predecessors, players deploy their forces on a tactical map and engage in combat using the signature "Gochachara System," where numerous characters clash in real-time. This entry introduces a new dual-unit combat system, enabling advanced maneuvers like pincer attacks or summoning reinforcements to rescue allies in a pinch.

Escape game R00M14 (AlignmentSharp, 25th Jun, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

FlipRide Rush (Eathrabaria, 23rd Jun, $4.99) - Jump into a thrilling anti-gravity racing experience with this complete 3D bike game built for fast-paced arcade action. Ride futuristic bikes across challenging tracks filled with sharp turns, ramps, obstacles, and high-speed gameplay designed to keep players engaged from start to finish. The game includes polished bike controls, responsive movement, smooth camera systems, and immersive visual effects that create an exciting racing atmosphere.

Gion Corridor:Re (Regista, 25th Jun, $4.17) - This is an “Exit 8”-style exploration horror game set in a fantastical world reminiscent of Kyoto’s Gion district, filled with traditional Japanese streets and atmosphere. As the player uncovers hidden “anomalies” lurking throughout the world, they gradually draw closer to the truth concealed beneath it all. Will you be able to detect every abnormality hidden within this world?

Grids of Thermometers (Frozax Games, 1st Jul, $4.99) - Grids of Thermometers delivers the relaxed fun of a pen-and-paper logic game right to your fingertips. In each level, you fill a grid of thermometers with mercury. Numbers on the grid edges tell you how many cells must be filled in each row and column.

Hako Maze (Hako Maze Workshop, 25th Jun, $4.99) - Your greatest weapons are your ability to guide a ball rolling across a cube's surface, and your skill to decode complex 2D nets. Use your intellect to solve the mazes etched onto these geometric structures, bypass the security, and restore the 3D artifacts sealed within.

Hexara (Omnivorian, 25th Jun, $4.99) - Hexara is a puzzle game where strategy meets satisfying combo-building. Rotate clusters of hexagons to match colors, create powerful formations, and climb to higher levels. Simple to learn, but difficult to master, every move matters as the grid evolves and new challenges appear. Chain combos, create rare formations, and push your score further with each run. Featuring multiple game modes, increasing difficulty, and endless replayability, Hexara is perfect for quick sessions or long high-score chases. How far can you go before the grid fills up?

KIYO – Bunny Tyranny (CobraTekku Games, 25th Jun, $14.99) - INCOMING BROADCAST "Welcome to Rabbithole City, where all animals live a fulfilling life outside nature in this modern, neon-lit city - and it's all thanks to the mightiest species of all: bunnies! A few years ago, they brought us technological progress and a life of fun and pleasure. And the small price for such a life? Leaving your filthy natural habitat and your instincts behind. Especially you, carnivores, should change your ways if you want to be accepted in this glorious society."

Let’s Aim! Crane Game (SAT-BOX, 25th Jun, $8.00) - Enjoy an authentic crane game experience on Nintendo Switch! Take on realistic physics and a wide variety of stages! In addition to standard crane claws, special machines featuring suction cups, hooks, chains, and water-based stages also appear! Collect every prize and become a true crane game master!

Machine of Madness (Eathrabaria, 22nd Jun, $4.99) - As you investigate the mansion and its surrounding laboratories, you’ll uncover cryptic clues, interact with unusual mechanisms, and slowly piece together the story behind the doctor’s terrifying machine. Hand-crafted pixel-art visuals, moody environments, and a haunting soundtrack create an immersive gothic atmosphere that pays homage to classic adventure and horror games while delivering its own unique identity. Designed for players who enjoy mystery, retro aesthetics, and thoughtful exploration, The machine of madness offers a suspenseful journey through secrets, experiments, and forgotten memories where every room hides another piece of the puzzle.

MAMIYA - A Shared Illusion of the World's End - (HuneX, 25th Jun, $48.47) - MAMIYA - A Shared Illusion of the World's End - is a dark mystery visual novel made by the indie developer Kenkou Land. Containing all three parts of the story, it lets you experience a world of characters guided by fate towards various conclusions.

Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders (St Pow Games, 26th Jun, $7.99) - Defend the gates. Survive the siege. Step into a medieval battlefield where your strategy and skill decide the fate of the kingdom. Build defenses, fight back, and hold your fortress against relentless waves of invaders. Prepare your defenses, place towers, and get ready for incoming waves of enemies. Each enemy type requires a different approach — from fast attackers to heavily armored units and powerful siege weapons that threaten to break your gates.

Mini Airways (IndieArk, 25th Jun, $10.39) - Mini Airways is a real-time management game with an air traffic control theme. You will play as a busy air traffic controller in the game: directing planes to take off and land, clearing air traffic, upgrading airspace . . . . . . And most of all, don't let them crash! Real-TimeATC Fast-paced, real-time ATC gameplay: Manage airspace, clear planes for takeoff and landing, and avoid near misses! In addition to the normal arrangement of takeoffs and landings, you also need to face the challenges of mountains, no-fly zones, and peak landing hours, so please concentrate!

Mitako Tatatari’s Cult Village Stream ZP (Lobstudio, 24th Jun, $2.99) - Join VTuber Mitako's cursed village livestream, chat along as First-Time Hitto, and watch a goofy occult trip spiral into ritual horror. Mitako is live, loud, and ready to turn a trip to Shimofuri Village into content. As First-Time Hitto (a fresh face in her chat), you are not just watching from the sidelines — you are in the chat, choosing comments, reacting with regulars like Occult Sukio and Saw-the-Worst Mitazou, and helping shape the mood of the stream.

Momento (Silver Lining, 30th Jun, $19.99) - Momento is a cozy room decorator with a twist: the objects you choose will alter the course of the story! Decorate your room, choose which items are important to you, and discover how these choices play out over the course of a lifetime. Begin in childhood, picking out toys that represent your dreams for the future. Follow those dreams into adulthood, exploring wildly different settings and themes. Uncover stories of heartbreak, wonder and love, and learn the significance behind the sentimental treasures that follow you throughout.

Murder on the Disorient Express (Infinite Zone, 25th Jun, $2.99) - William James Magnus III has been murdered, and you’re the only one with the investigative know-how to interrogate the other passengers and find the true culprit. But, with the train barreling towards the station, you only have so much time to solve the case before the murderer gets away. Framed as a classic choose-your-own-adventure novel, Murder on the Disorient Express takes the best aspects of your favorite mystery novels and adds an interactive twist.

NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains (BeXide, 25th Jun, $17.99) - Classic pixel art meets 3D! Namco’s iconic characters are reborn as "voxels." The world of legendary arcade games returns as a 3D puzzle! Simple controls. Just toss the Voxel-filled capsules into the field! When two Voxels of the same kind collide, they transform into a larger one. Keep them on the field—don't let them overflow!

Pixel Blaster DX (Max Interactive Studio, 26th Jun, $2.00) - Pixel Blaster DX is a fast-paced hybrid-casual color shooter and sorting puzzle game built for quick, satisfying gameplay sessions. Tap, shoot, match colors, manage the conveyor belt, and clear pixel cube formations before your holders are full. The rules are simple and easy to learn. Tap the color-coded sphere on the left side of the screen to launch them onto the rotating circular conveyor belt.

Prince of Persia – New Era Bundle (Ubisoft, 18th Jun, $54.99) - Master platforming and combat in the Prince of Persia – New Era Bundle, featuring two must-play action platformers: the deep Metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and the thrilling roguelite The Rogue Prince of Persia.