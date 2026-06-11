Unrailed 2: Back on Track – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Indoor Astronaut, 11th Jun, $14.99) - Unrailed 2: Back on Track brings chaotic local and online multiplayer track-building action to the next level – band together with friends to collaborate and build your track across new procedurally generated worlds - WHILST the train is running! So think fast, with more freedom than ever before, and conquer new obstacles in your way - before your trains becomes… a trainwreck!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Angry Capybara (Upscale Studio, 5th Jun, $4.99) - Capybaras are famous for their Zen-like patience, but even they have a breaking point! Welcome to Angry Capybara, a hilarious physics simulator in which nature's most relaxed mammal finally resorts to violence. When denied access to your favourite outdoor hot spring, it’s time to take out your frustrations on Granny’s pristine living space. This isn't about sneaking, it's about embracing your inner wrecking ball!

Arashi Gaiden (NUNTIUS GAMES, 11th Jun, $8.99) - Arashi Gaiden is a turn-based action game with fast-paced dash and slash combat. Use the dash mechanic to quickly traverse levels and slice your enemies in half in style, combining your blade with shurikens, teleports and chains that paralyze your opponents.

Arcade Archives CAMELTRY (HAMSTER, 4th Jun, $7.99) - "CAMELTRY" is an action game released by TAITO in 1990. Rotate the maze to roll the ball and reach the goal before the timer hits zero. A variety of obstacles stand in your way, including traps that reduce your time and bumpers that bounce the ball away. It's a unique ball-action game with a whole new sensation.

Arcade Pack (Sabec, 4th Jun, $14.99) - Jump into classic arcade-style action with the Arcade Pack, a collection of three exciting games inspired by retro machines and fast-paced gameplay. Test your reflexes, aim, and control skills across space battles, air hockey duels, and precision landings.

Asphalt Dominion (Gametry, 13th Jun, $4.99) - Asphalt Dominion is a thrilling arcade racing game where speed is everything and every race is a fight for control. Step into a world of exotic supercars, high-stakes competition, and visually striking tracks that take you through breathtaking environments filled with sharp turns, long straights, and intense rival action. From sunlit circuits to dramatic seasonal landscapes, every location is built to deliver fast, aggressive, and unforgettable racing.

Beholder: Conductor (Alawar Premium, 11th Jun, $16.99) - Welcome aboard the Determination Bringer! You have been appointed senior conductor of the legendary train, which all the citizens of our vast country are happy to see in their cities. Your responsibilities are maintaining order in the carriage assigned to you and providing assistance to passengers along the way. Your tools are reporting, intimidation, searches and ejection. Remember: the conductor is always right.

Beholgar 2 (Dolores Ent., 12th Jun, $17.99) - The ancient evil has awakened, and the fate of the world hangs by a thread. Even Beholgar, the legendary warrior, knows that this enemy cannot be defeated by ordinary steel. There is only one weapon capable of slaying the darkness… but the blacksmith who forged it died centuries ago. To reclaim this cursed blade, Beholgar must descend into the depths of Hell itself, facing demonic horrors, ancient dragons, jinns, and corrupted creatures born from nightmare.

Blueberry (Hidden Trap, 12th Jun, $12.49) - Play as Blueberry and live through key memories from childhood to old age, piecing together fragments of her past in a deeply emotional story about trauma, resilience, and forgiveness. Climb the Tower of Life. Go on a journey from childhood to twilight years.

Car Guys (Ruben Alcaniz, 16th Jun, $6.00) - Experience the Ultimate Competitive Multiplayer Racing Game! Welcome to Car Guys, an exciting multiplayer racing game where skill and strategy come together in fast-paced, action-packed competitions. Represent your nation and climb the global leaderboard in adrenaline-fueled races that will put your reflexes and driving skills to the test!

Death Attraction (Upscale Studio, 5th Jun, $9.99) - The carnival has closed, but the real horror is just beginning. In Death Attraction, you awaken trapped inside a labyrinthine funhouse controlled by a terrifying, maniacal clown. What was supposed to be a thrilling amusement park ride has morphed into a spine-chilling fight for survival. The neon lights flicker, the eerie carnival music plays on a twisted loop, and somewhere in the shadows, a relentless killer is hunting you down.

Dragon Loop (Happy Player, 11th Jun, $13.49) - Help Xi navigate a five-day time loop and figure out what happened to her memories in a vast hand-drawn world. Together with her companion, Ouro, travel through a true metroidvania world where time changes the terrain in subtle ways. Escape the loop through exploration and battle. Change Xi’s fate and learn the truth of the Dragon Loop!

EGGCONSOLE MIRAI MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 11th Jun, $6.49) - Originally released in 1987, this action RPG casts you as the mysterious soldier mentioned above, embarking on an epic journey across six different planets. The game features side-scrolling action RPG mechanics where each planet is divided into two parts: aerial stages that play like a side-scrolling shooter, and underground stages where you fight using martial arts-style maneuvers. Powerful bosses guard key locations, such as the entrances to the underground and the end of each stage.

Flippy Jump (NOSTRA GAMES, 11th Jun, $1.99) - "You close the door of your refrigerator and an interesting life begins inside. Fruits and vegetables try to escape from this big white cage. Break everything around you and smash through shelves to find a way out. The more precise the timing of the jump, the more powerful the impact. That's exactly what you need to succeed!

Frogborne (Downmeadowstreet, 12th Jun, $7.99) - Far from home and full of determination, a tiny frog sets off on the adventure of a lifetime. Explore a vibrant, storybook world brimming with secrets — from sun-dappled forests and cobblestone town squares to the towering halls of a grand castle, patrolled by a not-so-friendly giant guard. Hop, leap, and bounce your way through charming levels as you hunt down three legendary Power Gems, the only things that can carry you back where you belong.

Hamstory (Pixel Lantern, 5th Jun, $4.99) - Hamstory is a heartfelt 2D pixel platformer where every fall is part of the journey forward. Join Hamcho on a touching adventure to reach Haessi Star. Along the way, you will leap across challenging paths, sometimes miss your jump, and try again. Each attempt helps you grow stronger, teaching you how to go a little further than before. The way forward is not always clear, but with patience and a bit of courage, you will find your own path.

Hellbrella (Cyber Monkey Studios, 12th Jun, $8.99) - BECOME ONE WITH YOUR UMBRELLA! A fast-paced Aerial Roguelite Hack and Slash where Insane Combos and pure aggression are all that stand between you and death. Step into the paws of a Raincoat Cat and face an infernal journey with nothing but your Umbrella as a Weapon!

Honey Sprint (Afil Games, 11th Jun, $3.49) - Dive into an irresistible chase in Honey Sprint, where a hungry bear must escape a furious swarm while collecting as much honey as possible along the way. With simple controls and nonstop action, each run blends quick reflexes, smart decisions, and pure fun. Dodge obstacles, slide under branches, and jump at the right moment to keep your flow while chasing ever-higher scores.

Judy’s Adventure DX (RAWRLAB Games, 11th Jun, $5.99) - A peaceful picnic turns into a big adventure when Judy wakes up to find her house key gone! Run, jump, slip, and explore through colorful forests, golden cities, metallic sewers, and secret filled areas in this charming retro platforming adventure.

Little Kitty Meow (CGI LAB GAMES, 12th Jun, $9.99) - Explore a quiet and cosy office from the perspective of a curious little cat in Little Kitty Meow, a relaxing adventure focused on atmosphere, exploration, and peaceful wandering. Walk through office rooms, meeting areas, corridors, and workspaces while discovering hidden corners, cosy spots, and small environmental details that bring the workplace to life.

Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula (eastasiasoft, 11th Jun, $4.79) - Take the role of an unhinged lady chemist in raucous side-scrolling platformer Love Chemistry - Sibella’s Formula! Shoot syringes of your special mind-control formula at weird enemies, from robots and carnivorous plants to roving bookworms, and make your way through tricky corridors in old-school pixel art style!

Lovely Deco House (GaniTani, 11th Jun, $8.99) - Design the space of your dreams in a world filled with cozy emotions. In <Lovely Deco House>, gather materials from nature, such as plants and rocks, to create unique furniture and props, offering creative joy. Just like dyeing old cloth with cherry blossoms to make pretty pink fabric, your ideas will soon become wonderful interiors. Decorate the homes of your cute doll friends with carefully crafted furniture. From charming rabbit cafes to emotionally rich chick camping sites, new stories bloom wherever your touch reaches.

Mori Carta (Secret Item Games, 11th Jun, $12.49) - Mori Carta is a handless deckbuilding roguelike. Choose left or right on every card to adventure through stories. Simple decisions lead to rich and rewarding gameplay. Four dramatically different characters with their own unique card sets, more than 1000 playable cards, over 185 unique enemies.

Pitstop in Purgatory (Ratalaika Games, 12th Jun, $4.99) - Astrid wakes up in Purgatory and she doesn't remember anything. Point and click your way through adventure-based gameplay mixed with visual novel storytelling. Solve the mystery of our heroine's unexplained and unusual death. Experience a heartfelt story where your choices matter, with five different interactive routes. Feel your way through a charming, funny, dramatic and moving narrative full of compelling characters, brought to life by partial voice acting.

Planetfall Conquerors (Eathrabaria, 4th Jun, $4.99) - Build your ultimate spaceship and dive into a thrilling arcade-style space adventure. Customize every part of your ship—from body and wings to engine and weapons—then launch into fast-paced battles across the galaxy. Speed through dense asteroid fields, unleash powerful rockets, and take down enemy ships while skillfully avoiding deadly mines and hazards. Explore two distinct planets, each offering unique environments and challenges, from vast open space to dangerous planetary surfaces.

Re:Re:Ghosted (Playstige Interactive, 12th Jun, $3.99) - Endless job search. Hunt for the best resume. Die in someone else's dream. Frame HR for murders. And fail in the backrooms. Re:re:ghosted is a first-person psychological horror game.

Reel it! World Fishing (SAT-BOX, 11th Jun, $12.80) - Let's go fishing on the Nintendo Switch™! Travel to different world locations like North America, Europe, Africa, and the Amazon! Each spot is home to lots of unique fish to discover! Play solo, or compete with up to 4 players using one Joy-Con™ each! Become the world's greatest angler! Catch as many fish as you can within the time limit! Look out for big fish to boost your score! Sit back, relax, and enjoy endless fishing! Watch the scenery shift from day to night!

Sayonara Wild Hearts + Lorelei and the Laser Eyes Bundle (Annapurna Interactive, 4th Jun, $34.18) - Sayonara Wild Hearts is a dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph. A woman, summoned by an eccentric man to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe, becomes embroiled in a game of illusions, increasingly dangerous and surreal in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

Scarlet Wolf (Sometimes You, 3rd Jun, $9.99) - If you're ready to run and play a deadly game of hide-and-seek, then come on in and make yourself at home. Behind the door, endless oppressive corridors, filthy walls, deadly traps, and a ravenous creature eagerly waiting to get up close and personal with you await. There are doors that should remain locked. There are places that no one should ever visit. Secrets hidden in the shadows should not come to light. But if you do wander into one of these places, know this: your enemy is strong and dangerous.

Super Farming Boy (LemonChili Games, 12th Jun, $9.99) - Story In Super Farming Boy™, you play as Super, whose mom and friends have been captured by his evil nemesis, KORPO®©TM. Unlawfully hiring you to work on your own land, Korpo taxes all proceeds for himself! Now, with your friends and mom up for sale, you must harvest your way through some wacky challenges, saving enough to rescue them back!

Tale of Dark Lands (Sometimes You, 2nd Jun, $9.99) - Tale of Dark Lands - a magical fantasy action RPG with an elegant low-poly style and the charm of a timeless fairy tale. Immerse yourself in a world of mysteries, perils, and glorious adventures! A story full of secrets and challenges. The main hero is a brave mercenary hired by the residents of a small village to defend them against fierce goblin raids. But what begins as a simple job turns into something far greater.

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor (Dovetail Games, 9th Jun, $39.99) - Join Thomas and his friends on a special journey across Sodor! Hop into the cabs of North Western Railway’s classic steam team to enjoy nostalgic stories and all-new narratives right from the drivers’ seats.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (Indoor Astronaut, 11th Jun, $14.99) - Unrailed 2: Back on Track brings chaotic local and online multiplayer track-building action to the next level – band together with friends to collaborate and build your track across new procedurally generated worlds - WHILST the train is running! So think fast, with more freedom than ever before, and conquer new obstacles in your way - before your trains becomes… a trainwreck!

Urban Jungle (Assemble Entertainment, 11th Jun, $11.99) - Urban Jungle is a charming and relaxing simulation game that invites you to transform ordinary apartments into a lush, green haven by placing delightful plants with savvy. But no worries, you won’t have to deal with watering or pest control – the plants just need a good spot, and that's enough to create to comfiest and coziest home of them all. Oh, and don’t forget to pet your cat!

Gut Reaction: 'A week to catch your breath?' Well, it goes without saying that we'll all be downloading Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula this week, but beyond that, I already own both Sayonara and Lorelei, so it's looking like a blessedly light week now that Denshattack has been delayed. Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor has me imagining a brutal, Tolkien-esque world where my favourite Tank Engine Time rules with a golden ring and an iron undercarridge...but I don't think so. The lower-case allure of 'and Roger' and 'to a T' intrigues, too, but I'm thinking it's time to do the backlog some damage while I can. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Roger Arcade Archives 2 CAMELTRY Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Console Archives Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations of the Tokaido Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Denshattack! Junkster SnowRunner to a T Unrailed 2: Back on Track - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Angry Capybara Arashi Gaiden Arcade Archives CAMELTRY Arcade Pack Asphalt Dominion Beholder: Conductor Beholgar 2 Blueberry Car Guys Death Attraction Dragon Loop EGGCONSOLE Mirai MSX2 Flippy Jump Frogborne Hamstory Hellbrella Honey Sprint Judy's Adventure DX Little Kitty Meow Love Chemistry - Sibella's Formula Lovely Deco House Mori Carta Pitstop in Purgatory Planetfall Conquerors Re:Re:Ghosted Reel it! World Fishing Sayonara Wild Hearts + Lorelei and the Laser Eyes Bundle Scarlet Wolf Super Farming Boy Tale of Dark Lands Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor Unrailed 2: Back on Track Urban Jungle Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (5 votes) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 20 % Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions 0% and Roger 0% Arcade Archives 2 CAMELTRY 0% Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Console Archives Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations of the Tokaido 0% Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked 0% Denshattack! 0% Junkster 0% SnowRunner 0% to a T 0% Unrailed 2: Back on Track - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Angry Capybara 0% Arashi Gaiden 0% Arcade Archives CAMELTRY 0% Arcade Pack 0% Asphalt Dominion 0% Beholder: Conductor 0% Beholgar 2 0% Blueberry 0% Car Guys 0% Death Attraction 0% Dragon Loop 0% EGGCONSOLE Mirai MSX2 0% Flippy Jump 0% Frogborne 0% Hamstory 0% Hellbrella 0% Honey Sprint 0% Judy's Adventure DX 0% Little Kitty Meow 0% Love Chemistry - Sibella's Formula 0% Lovely Deco House 0% Mori Carta 0% Pitstop in Purgatory 0% Planetfall Conquerors 0% Re:Re:Ghosted 0% Reel it! World Fishing 0% Sayonara Wild Hearts + Lorelei and the Laser Eyes Bundle 0% Scarlet Wolf 0% Super Farming Boy 0% Tale of Dark Lands 0% Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor 20 % Unrailed 2: Back on Track 20 % Urban Jungle 0% Nothing for me this week 40 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!