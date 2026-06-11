If you've tried the free demo for Denshattack! on Switch 2, then chances are you're probably itching to play the full game, huh?

Well, you'll have to wait a bit longer, we're afraid. Originally scheduled to launch on 17th June 2026, it's now been pushed back to 15th July. This is to allow developer Undercoders "a little more time to cook" to ensure everything's running smoothly.

The announcement was made via social media on 4th June (yes, we're quite late with this one, sorry – it's been a busy week!):

we know train delays aren't fun but we promise this one is for the very best of reasons🫶 we need a little more time to cook to make sure Denshattack! is the best it can be, so we'll now be launching on July 15th, 2026🚆 we can't wait for you to play!💥 buff.ly/BiNJa40 — Denshattack! (@denshattack.bsky.social) 2026-06-04T15:04:07.429Z

We reckon the wait is going to be well worth it though. The demo is absolutely fantastic and it really leans into those early '00s Sega / Dreamcast vibes.

We spoke with the development team back in April, during which Studio Director David Jaumandreu confirmed that the idea for Denshattack! came from playing with a Japanese train toy model. If you're keen to find out more, then do give it a read when you're able.