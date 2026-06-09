Star Fox Switch demo Mateo
Image: Nintendo Life

Star Fox surprised us with a free demo during today’s Nintendo Direct, featuring the prologue cutscene, the tutorial, and the Meteo stage.

Going hands-on with the game allows us to compare the remake more directly to the Nintendo 64 original, such as a look at Meteo's differences in the screenshots below:

The demo is short but sweet — it’ll take you around half an hour to see everything, including Meteo’s alternative exit via the wormhole — and shows the remaster’s visual upgrade well. I’m also a huge fan of the haptics, and am tempted to replay to try out the Joy-Con 2’s mouse controls, too.

Have you played the demo, and how do you think it compares to the original? Let us know in the comments.

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