Star Fox surprised us with a free demo during today’s Nintendo Direct, featuring the prologue cutscene, the tutorial, and the Meteo stage.

Going hands-on with the game allows us to compare the remake more directly to the Nintendo 64 original, such as a look at Meteo's differences in the screenshots below:

The demo is short but sweet — it’ll take you around half an hour to see everything, including Meteo’s alternative exit via the wormhole — and shows the remaster’s visual upgrade well. I’m also a huge fan of the haptics, and am tempted to replay to try out the Joy-Con 2’s mouse controls, too.

Have you played the demo, and how do you think it compares to the original? Let us know in the comments.