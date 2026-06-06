At the Summer Games Fest this year, Mattel and Milestone lifted the lid on a brand new open-world Hot Wheels game.

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush will be coming to the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms on 24th September 2026 and follows Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, which was released in 2023.

Rev heads will be able to travel across four islands and participate in classic races, free roam and a variety of modes and activities. There'll be more than 150 vehicles to collect across four classes, and each one comes with their own special feature. To top it off, Ferrari cars will also be included!

Adding to this is multiplayer including "full cross-play" support and split-screen action for up to four players. There are also stick and livery editors, new wheel customisation, an enhanced track builder and you can add virtual opponents to your tracks.

You can get a first look at this new open-world take on Hot Wheels in the official announcement trailer above.

Would you be interested in this game? Let us know in the comments.