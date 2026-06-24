The N64 is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week, and as we reflect on this glorious 64-bit system in all sorts of ways here on Nintendo Life, Circana has joined in on the fun with a list of the "top 200 best-selling" Nintendo 64 games" in the US, ranked by unit sales.
This list comes from Circana Retail Tracking Service (via Circana's senior director and video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella). He further notes how this data includes US unit sales of N64 games sold on cart for the N64 only, and does not include later ports.
It's worth noting the current celebrations taking place this week line up with Japan's June 1996 release, with the system launching in the US in September 1996. So, here are the "top 200" in "reverse order", with the top 10 filled with plenty of classic Nintendo IP. No sales figures are attached.
200 - California Speed
199 - Buck Bumble
198 - Starcraft
197 - Asteroids Hyper 64
196 - Powerpuff Girls: Chemical Xtraction
195 - Tom & Jerry:Fists Furry
194 - Destruction Derby
193 - Space Invaders
192 - World Driver Champion
191 - Re-volt
190 - Elmo’s Letter Adventure
189 - Magical Tetris
188 - World Cup 98
187 - FIFA: Road to World Cup 98
186 - Mace: The Dark Age
185 - Aerofighters Assault
184 - Nagano Winter Olympics
183 - Elmo’s Number Journey
182 - Hexen
181 - Quake
180 - FIFA Soccer 97
179 - Mega Man
178 - Snowboard Kids
177 - Body Harvest
176 - Hybrid Heaven
175 - South Park Rally
174 - Disney’s Tarzan
173 - Tigger’s Honey Hunt
172 - Twisted Edge Snowboarding
171 - Rush 2049
170 - Winback: Covert Operation
169 - Clayfighter
168 - Cruis’n Exotica
167 - Gex 3: Deep Coger
166 - Monopoly [Hasbro Interactive]
165 - WCW Nitro
164 - Rampage 2: Universal Tour
163 - Ms. Pacman Maze Mad
162 - ECW: Hardcore Revolution
161 - Shadow Man
160 - Army Men: Air Combat
159 - Ready 2 Rumble Boxing 2
158 - Paperboy
157 - Midway’s Greatest Arcade Hits
156 - South Park: Chef’s Luv Shack
155 - Road Rash
154 - NBA Courtsde 2:Bryant
153 - Gex: Enter the Gecko
152 - Wheel of Fortune (1997)
151 - Multi Racing Championship
150 - Fox College Hoops 99
149 - Armorines: Project S.W.A.R.M.
148 - Duke Nukem: Zero Hour
147 - Nightmare Creatures
146 - Star Wars Episode 1: Battle for Naboo
145 - All Star Baseball 2001
144 - Command & Conquer
143 - The New Tetris
142 - Griffey Jr’s Slugfest
141 - War Gods
140 - Xena Warrior Princess
139 - Supercross 2000
138 - McGrath Supercross 2000
137 - Wayne Gretzky Hockey 98
136 - NBA Showtime: On NBC
135 - Forsaken
134 - Top Gear OverDrive
133 - Quake II
132 - Monster Truck Madness
131 - Hot Wheels Turbo Racing
130 - Mischief Makers
129 - Harvest Moon 64
128 - NBA Jam 99
127 - Vigilante 8
126 - NBA In the Zone 99
125 - Bass Hunter 64
124 - Battle Tanx
123 - Off Road Challenge
122 - Triple Play 2000
121 - Bomberman Hero
120 - Automobil Lamborghini
119 - WipEout
118 - Tetrisphere
117 - Turok: Rage Wars
116 - Power Rangers Lightspeed
115 - NHL Breakaway 98
114 - Scooby Doo: Classic Creep Capers
113 - Battle Tanx: Global Assault
112 - Extreme G 2
111 - Ridge Racer 64
110 - Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub Zero
109 - Top Gear Rally
108 - Superman
107 - Dr. Mario
106 - NFL Blitz 2001
105 - Army Men: Sarges Hero 2
104 - Rush 2 Extreme: Racing USA
103 - Duke Nukem
102 - Rampage: World Tour
101 - All-Star Baseball 2000
100 - Pokémon Puzzle League
99 - Mickey’s Speedway USA
98 - NFL Quarterback Club 2000
97 - NHL 99
96 - Doom 64
95 - Quest 64
94 - Blast Corps
93 - Beetle Adventure
92 - Rugrats in Paris
91 - Resident Evil 2
90 - Rayman 2: The Great Escape
89 - Madden NFL 2002 [EA Sports]
88 - Rugrats: Scavenger Hunt
87 - NBA Live 2000
86 - Spiderman
85 - Gauntlet: Legends
84 - All-Star Baseball 99
83 - Castlevania 64
82 - NBA Live 99
81 - F Zero X
80 - Tom Clancy: Rainbow Six
79 - Ready 2 Rumble: Boxing
78 - Extreme G
77 - F1 World Grand Prix
76 - NBA Hangtime
75 - A Bugs Life
74 - NASCAR 2000 [EA Sports]
73 - Waialae Country Golf
72 - Gretzky 64
71 - Bomberman 64
70 - LEGO Racers
69 - Conker’s Bad Fur Day
68 - NFL Blitz 2000
67 - Mortal Kombat 4
66 - WWE Attitude
65 - Madden NFL 2000
64 - PilotWings
63 - Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
62 - NFL Qtrback Club 99
61 - Cruis N World
60 - Madden NFL 2001
59 - Killer Instinct
58 - Paper Mario
57 - Mario Golf
56 - San Francisco Rush
55 - WCW Mayhem
54 - Knockout Kings 2000
53 - Kirby 64: Crystal
52 - Excitebike 64
51 - Army Men: Sarges Hero
50 - Toy Story 2
49 - Glover
48 - Mortal Kombat Trilogy
47 - Mission Impossible
46 - Mario Party 3
45 - MLB Ken Griffey Jr
44 - Mario Tennis
43 - Jet Force Gemini
42 - Madden Football 64
41 - Banjo-Tooie
40 - Madden NFL 99
39 - Hey You Pikachu!
38 - South Park
37 - Nascar 99
36 - NFL Qtrback Club 98
35 - NFL Blitz
34 - Pokemon Stadium 2
33 - NBA Courtsde:K.Bryant
32 - WWE Warzone
31 - 007: The World is Not Enough
30 - Turok: Dinosaur Hunter
29 - WWE Wrestlemania 2000
28 - WWE No Mercy
27 - Namco Museum
26 - Mario Party
25 - 1080 Snowboarding
24 - Mario Party 2
23 - Yoshi’s Story
22 - WCW Vs NWO:World Tour
21 - Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
20 - Perfect Dark
19 - Star Wars: Rogue Squadron
18 - Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
17 - Cruis'n USA
16 - Star Wars: Episode I: Racer
15 - Banjo-Kazooie
14 - The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
13 - WCW/NWO Revenge
12 - Wave Race
11 - Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
10 - Pokémon Snap
9 - Donkey Kong 64
8 - Star Fox
7 - Diddy Kong Racing
6 - Pokemon Stadium
5 - Super Smash Bros.
4 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
3 - Mario Kart 64
2 - GoldenEye 007
1 - Super Mario 64
We've also got our own Nintendo 64 guide here on Nintendo Life focused on the "50 best Nintendo 64 games of all-time". And if you're looking for a more modern way to access N64 games, you can always try out the Switch Online service. We've even got a guide ranking these versions.