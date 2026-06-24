The N64 is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week, and as we reflect on this glorious 64-bit system in all sorts of ways here on Nintendo Life, Circana has joined in on the fun with a list of the "top 200 best-selling" Nintendo 64 games" in the US, ranked by unit sales.

This list comes from Circana Retail Tracking Service (via Circana's senior director and video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella). He further notes how this data includes US unit sales of N64 games sold on cart for the N64 only, and does not include later ports.

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It's worth noting the current celebrations taking place this week line up with Japan's June 1996 release, with the system launching in the US in September 1996. So, here are the "top 200" in "reverse order", with the top 10 filled with plenty of classic Nintendo IP. No sales figures are attached.

200 - California Speed

199 - Buck Bumble

198 - Starcraft

197 - Asteroids Hyper 64

196 - Powerpuff Girls: Chemical Xtraction

195 - Tom & Jerry:Fists Furry

194 - Destruction Derby

193 - Space Invaders

192 - World Driver Champion

191 - Re-volt

190 - Elmo’s Letter Adventure

189 - Magical Tetris

188 - World Cup 98

187 - FIFA: Road to World Cup 98

186 - Mace: The Dark Age

185 - Aerofighters Assault

184 - Nagano Winter Olympics

183 - Elmo’s Number Journey

182 - Hexen

181 - Quake

180 - FIFA Soccer 97

179 - Mega Man

178 - Snowboard Kids

177 - Body Harvest

176 - Hybrid Heaven

175 - South Park Rally

174 - Disney’s Tarzan

173 - Tigger’s Honey Hunt

172 - Twisted Edge Snowboarding

171 - Rush 2049

170 - Winback: Covert Operation

169 - Clayfighter

168 - Cruis’n Exotica

167 - Gex 3: Deep Coger

166 - Monopoly [Hasbro Interactive]

165 - WCW Nitro

164 - Rampage 2: Universal Tour

163 - Ms. Pacman Maze Mad

162 - ECW: Hardcore Revolution

161 - Shadow Man

160 - Army Men: Air Combat

159 - Ready 2 Rumble Boxing 2

158 - Paperboy

157 - Midway’s Greatest Arcade Hits

156 - South Park: Chef’s Luv Shack

155 - Road Rash

154 - NBA Courtsde 2:Bryant

153 - Gex: Enter the Gecko

152 - Wheel of Fortune (1997)

151 - Multi Racing Championship

150 - Fox College Hoops 99

149 - Armorines: Project S.W.A.R.M.

148 - Duke Nukem: Zero Hour

147 - Nightmare Creatures

146 - Star Wars Episode 1: Battle for Naboo

145 - All Star Baseball 2001

144 - Command & Conquer

143 - The New Tetris

142 - Griffey Jr’s Slugfest

141 - War Gods

140 - Xena Warrior Princess

139 - Supercross 2000

138 - McGrath Supercross 2000

137 - Wayne Gretzky Hockey 98

136 - NBA Showtime: On NBC

135 - Forsaken

134 - Top Gear OverDrive

133 - Quake II

132 - Monster Truck Madness

131 - Hot Wheels Turbo Racing

130 - Mischief Makers

129 - Harvest Moon 64

128 - NBA Jam 99

127 - Vigilante 8

126 - NBA In the Zone 99

125 - Bass Hunter 64

124 - Battle Tanx

123 - Off Road Challenge

122 - Triple Play 2000

121 - Bomberman Hero

120 - Automobil Lamborghini

119 - WipEout

118 - Tetrisphere

117 - Turok: Rage Wars

116 - Power Rangers Lightspeed

115 - NHL Breakaway 98

114 - Scooby Doo: Classic Creep Capers

113 - Battle Tanx: Global Assault

112 - Extreme G 2

111 - Ridge Racer 64

110 - Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub Zero

109 - Top Gear Rally

108 - Superman

107 - Dr. Mario

106 - NFL Blitz 2001

105 - Army Men: Sarges Hero 2

104 - Rush 2 Extreme: Racing USA

103 - Duke Nukem

102 - Rampage: World Tour

101 - All-Star Baseball 2000

100 - Pokémon Puzzle League

99 - Mickey’s Speedway USA

98 - NFL Quarterback Club 2000

97 - NHL 99

96 - Doom 64

95 - Quest 64

94 - Blast Corps

93 - Beetle Adventure

92 - Rugrats in Paris

91 - Resident Evil 2

90 - Rayman 2: The Great Escape

89 - Madden NFL 2002 [EA Sports]

88 - Rugrats: Scavenger Hunt

87 - NBA Live 2000

86 - Spiderman

85 - Gauntlet: Legends

84 - All-Star Baseball 99

83 - Castlevania 64

82 - NBA Live 99

81 - F Zero X

80 - Tom Clancy: Rainbow Six

79 - Ready 2 Rumble: Boxing

78 - Extreme G

77 - F1 World Grand Prix

76 - NBA Hangtime

75 - A Bugs Life

74 - NASCAR 2000 [EA Sports]

73 - Waialae Country Golf

72 - Gretzky 64

71 - Bomberman 64

70 - LEGO Racers

69 - Conker’s Bad Fur Day

68 - NFL Blitz 2000

67 - Mortal Kombat 4

66 - WWE Attitude

65 - Madden NFL 2000

64 - PilotWings

63 - Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

62 - NFL Qtrback Club 99

61 - Cruis N World

60 - Madden NFL 2001

59 - Killer Instinct

58 - Paper Mario

57 - Mario Golf

56 - San Francisco Rush

55 - WCW Mayhem

54 - Knockout Kings 2000

53 - Kirby 64: Crystal

52 - Excitebike 64

51 - Army Men: Sarges Hero

50 - Toy Story 2

49 - Glover

48 - Mortal Kombat Trilogy

47 - Mission Impossible

46 - Mario Party 3

45 - MLB Ken Griffey Jr

44 - Mario Tennis

43 - Jet Force Gemini

42 - Madden Football 64

41 - Banjo-Tooie

40 - Madden NFL 99

39 - Hey You Pikachu!

38 - South Park

37 - Nascar 99

36 - NFL Qtrback Club 98

35 - NFL Blitz

34 - Pokemon Stadium 2

33 - NBA Courtsde:K.Bryant

32 - WWE Warzone

31 - 007: The World is Not Enough

30 - Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

29 - WWE Wrestlemania 2000

28 - WWE No Mercy

27 - Namco Museum

26 - Mario Party

25 - 1080 Snowboarding

24 - Mario Party 2

23 - Yoshi’s Story

22 - WCW Vs NWO:World Tour

21 - Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

20 - Perfect Dark

19 - Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

18 - Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

17 - Cruis'n USA

16 - Star Wars: Episode I: Racer

15 - Banjo-Kazooie

14 - The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

13 - WCW/NWO Revenge

12 - Wave Race

11 - Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

10 - Pokémon Snap

9 - Donkey Kong 64

8 - Star Fox

7 - Diddy Kong Racing

6 - Pokemon Stadium

5 - Super Smash Bros.

4 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

3 - Mario Kart 64

2 - GoldenEye 007

1 - Super Mario 64

We've also got our own Nintendo 64 guide here on Nintendo Life focused on the "50 best Nintendo 64 games of all-time". And if you're looking for a more modern way to access N64 games, you can always try out the Switch Online service. We've even got a guide ranking these versions.